AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards3736.9318-685.46496-261151-205.73788323.9
Towns2133.8153-303.50538-11792-104.88543620.8
Russell3532.9215-469.45880-22985-101.84259517.0
Gobert3131.3161-240.6710-3100-148.67642213.6
Nowell3720.1168-391.43044-14644-56.78642411.5
McDaniels3430.7151-291.51938-10340-52.76938011.2
Reid3118.1131-240.54631-8635-55.63632810.6
Prince1819.651-103.49521-5419-22.8641427.9
Anderson2724.671-151.47012-3247-59.7972017.4
Rivers2719.749-108.45424-6122-25.8801445.3
McLaughlin1815.928-66.4248-349-91.000734.1
Garza85.511-18.6110-49-10.900313.9
Forbes2110.623-69.3339-3612-121.000673.2
Knight174.915-21.7141-411-15.733422.5
Ryan96.77-22.3185-172-21.000212.3
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Moore166.013-28.4642-124-5.800322.0
Minott62.53-5.6000-14-41.000101.7
TEAM37240.71569-3211.489409-1200686-884.7764233114.4
OPPONENTS37240.71530-3321.461518-1406710-941.7554288115.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards252032286.21624.410306712020
Towns351371728.21115.3820166514
Russell18941123.22266.5761399717
Gobert10826136911.927.9951245240
Nowell28781062.9792.158025344
McDaniels44811253.7581.71200375038
Reid291211504.8301.0720163830
Prince639452.5211.24306214
Anderson15981134.2913.4550293820
Rivers243451.7331.246013161
McLaughlin723301.7653.67015142
Garza56111.44.590020
Forbes4913.613.6170781
Knight51116.94.2130492
Ryan257.84.420221
Lawson0111.00.010000
Moore21113.88.5110573
Minott213.52.310101
TEAM3371222155942.193825.48112306573198
OPPONENTS4391228166745.196126.07624297559145

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you