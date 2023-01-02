|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|37
|36.9
|318-685
|.464
|96-261
|151-205
|.737
|883
|23.9
|Towns
|21
|33.8
|153-303
|.505
|38-117
|92-104
|.885
|436
|20.8
|Russell
|35
|32.9
|215-469
|.458
|80-229
|85-101
|.842
|595
|17.0
|Gobert
|31
|31.3
|161-240
|.671
|0-3
|100-148
|.676
|422
|13.6
|Nowell
|37
|20.1
|168-391
|.430
|44-146
|44-56
|.786
|424
|11.5
|McDaniels
|34
|30.7
|151-291
|.519
|38-103
|40-52
|.769
|380
|11.2
|Reid
|31
|18.1
|131-240
|.546
|31-86
|35-55
|.636
|328
|10.6
|Prince
|18
|19.6
|51-103
|.495
|21-54
|19-22
|.864
|142
|7.9
|Anderson
|27
|24.6
|71-151
|.470
|12-32
|47-59
|.797
|201
|7.4
|Rivers
|27
|19.7
|49-108
|.454
|24-61
|22-25
|.880
|144
|5.3
|McLaughlin
|18
|15.9
|28-66
|.424
|8-34
|9-9
|1.000
|73
|4.1
|Garza
|8
|5.5
|11-18
|.611
|0-4
|9-10
|.900
|31
|3.9
|Forbes
|21
|10.6
|23-69
|.333
|9-36
|12-12
|1.000
|67
|3.2
|Knight
|17
|4.9
|15-21
|.714
|1-4
|11-15
|.733
|42
|2.5
|Ryan
|9
|6.7
|7-22
|.318
|5-17
|2-2
|1.000
|21
|2.3
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Moore
|16
|6.0
|13-28
|.464
|2-12
|4-5
|.800
|32
|2.0
|Minott
|6
|2.5
|3-5
|.600
|0-1
|4-4
|1.000
|10
|1.7
|TEAM
|37
|240.7
|1569-3211
|.489
|409-1200
|686-884
|.776
|4233
|114.4
|OPPONENTS
|37
|240.7
|1530-3321
|.461
|518-1406
|710-941
|.755
|4288
|115.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|25
|203
|228
|6.2
|162
|4.4
|103
|0
|67
|120
|20
|Towns
|35
|137
|172
|8.2
|111
|5.3
|82
|0
|16
|65
|14
|Russell
|18
|94
|112
|3.2
|226
|6.5
|76
|1
|39
|97
|17
|Gobert
|108
|261
|369
|11.9
|27
|.9
|95
|1
|24
|52
|40
|Nowell
|28
|78
|106
|2.9
|79
|2.1
|58
|0
|25
|34
|4
|McDaniels
|44
|81
|125
|3.7
|58
|1.7
|120
|0
|37
|50
|38
|Reid
|29
|121
|150
|4.8
|30
|1.0
|72
|0
|16
|38
|30
|Prince
|6
|39
|45
|2.5
|21
|1.2
|43
|0
|6
|21
|4
|Anderson
|15
|98
|113
|4.2
|91
|3.4
|55
|0
|29
|38
|20
|Rivers
|2
|43
|45
|1.7
|33
|1.2
|46
|0
|13
|16
|1
|McLaughlin
|7
|23
|30
|1.7
|65
|3.6
|7
|0
|15
|14
|2
|Garza
|5
|6
|11
|1.4
|4
|.5
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Forbes
|4
|9
|13
|.6
|13
|.6
|17
|0
|7
|8
|1
|Knight
|5
|11
|16
|.9
|4
|.2
|13
|0
|4
|9
|2
|Ryan
|2
|5
|7
|.8
|4
|.4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|2
|11
|13
|.8
|8
|.5
|11
|0
|5
|7
|3
|Minott
|2
|1
|3
|.5
|2
|.3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|TEAM
|337
|1222
|1559
|42.1
|938
|25.4
|811
|2
|306
|573
|198
|OPPONENTS
|439
|1228
|1667
|45.1
|961
|26.0
|762
|4
|297
|559
|145
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.