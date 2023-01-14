|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|43
|36.3
|367-803
|.457
|109-306
|178-235
|.757
|1021
|23.7
|Towns
|21
|33.8
|153-303
|.505
|38-117
|92-104
|.885
|436
|20.8
|Russell
|40
|32.8
|242-528
|.458
|93-257
|110-129
|.853
|687
|17.2
|Gobert
|37
|31.6
|196-289
|.678
|0-3
|118-177
|.667
|510
|13.8
|McDaniels
|40
|30.7
|182-344
|.529
|47-120
|53-70
|.757
|464
|11.6
|Nowell
|43
|20.0
|192-443
|.433
|47-167
|51-66
|.773
|482
|11.2
|Reid
|35
|17.4
|147-263
|.559
|34-91
|37-57
|.649
|365
|10.4
|Prince
|23
|20.5
|75-149
|.503
|32-77
|20-26
|.769
|202
|8.8
|Anderson
|32
|25.7
|91-188
|.484
|17-43
|55-67
|.821
|254
|7.9
|Rivers
|33
|20.6
|63-136
|.463
|31-80
|25-29
|.862
|182
|5.5
|Garza
|11
|6.7
|19-33
|.576
|1-8
|17-19
|.895
|56
|5.1
|McLaughlin
|18
|15.9
|28-66
|.424
|8-34
|9-9
|1.000
|73
|4.1
|Forbes
|22
|10.7
|25-74
|.338
|10-39
|13-13
|1.000
|73
|3.3
|Ryan
|12
|7.8
|12-31
|.387
|9-24
|4-4
|1.000
|37
|3.1
|Knight
|20
|5.8
|18-28
|.643
|2-5
|17-25
|.680
|55
|2.8
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Moore
|17
|5.8
|13-29
|.448
|2-12
|4-5
|.800
|32
|1.9
|Minott
|7
|2.3
|3-5
|.600
|0-1
|4-4
|1.000
|10
|1.4
|TEAM
|43
|240.6
|1827-3713
|.492
|480-1384
|807-1039
|.777
|4941
|114.9
|OPPONENTS
|43
|240.6
|1776-3842
|.462
|589-1580
|826-1097
|.753
|4967
|115.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|26
|233
|259
|6.0
|187
|4.3
|119
|0
|71
|136
|23
|Towns
|35
|137
|172
|8.2
|111
|5.3
|82
|0
|16
|65
|14
|Russell
|21
|106
|127
|3.2
|252
|6.3
|91
|1
|45
|108
|18
|Gobert
|129
|314
|443
|12.0
|32
|.9
|116
|1
|32
|68
|49
|McDaniels
|53
|99
|152
|3.8
|79
|2.0
|136
|0
|41
|60
|43
|Nowell
|28
|89
|117
|2.7
|94
|2.2
|69
|0
|29
|45
|4
|Reid
|39
|130
|169
|4.8
|33
|.9
|77
|0
|19
|43
|30
|Prince
|7
|46
|53
|2.3
|28
|1.2
|59
|0
|8
|28
|5
|Anderson
|18
|116
|134
|4.2
|120
|3.8
|67
|0
|37
|45
|24
|Rivers
|2
|53
|55
|1.7
|49
|1.5
|58
|0
|20
|20
|2
|Garza
|7
|12
|19
|1.7
|4
|.4
|14
|0
|1
|4
|1
|McLaughlin
|7
|23
|30
|1.7
|65
|3.6
|7
|0
|15
|14
|2
|Forbes
|4
|9
|13
|.6
|14
|.6
|19
|0
|7
|9
|1
|Ryan
|2
|5
|7
|.6
|4
|.3
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Knight
|10
|16
|26
|1.3
|6
|.3
|15
|0
|4
|11
|2
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|2
|11
|13
|.8
|9
|.5
|11
|0
|5
|7
|3
|Minott
|2
|3
|5
|.7
|2
|.3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TEAM
|392
|1403
|1795
|41.7
|1089
|25.3
|947
|2
|353
|666
|224
|OPPONENTS
|515
|1398
|1913
|44.5
|1112
|25.9
|891
|4
|354
|650
|173
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.