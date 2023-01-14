AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards4336.3367-803.457109-306178-235.757102123.7
Towns2133.8153-303.50538-11792-104.88543620.8
Russell4032.8242-528.45893-257110-129.85368717.2
Gobert3731.6196-289.6780-3118-177.66751013.8
McDaniels4030.7182-344.52947-12053-70.75746411.6
Nowell4320.0192-443.43347-16751-66.77348211.2
Reid3517.4147-263.55934-9137-57.64936510.4
Prince2320.575-149.50332-7720-26.7692028.8
Anderson3225.791-188.48417-4355-67.8212547.9
Rivers3320.663-136.46331-8025-29.8621825.5
Garza116.719-33.5761-817-19.895565.1
McLaughlin1815.928-66.4248-349-91.000734.1
Forbes2210.725-74.33810-3913-131.000733.3
Ryan127.812-31.3879-244-41.000373.1
Knight205.818-28.6432-517-25.680552.8
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Moore175.813-29.4482-124-5.800321.9
Minott72.33-5.6000-14-41.000101.4
TEAM43240.61827-3713.492480-1384807-1039.7774941114.9
OPPONENTS43240.61776-3842.462589-1580826-1097.7534967115.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards262332596.01874.311907113623
Towns351371728.21115.3820166514
Russell211061273.22526.39114510818
Gobert12931444312.032.91161326849
McDaniels53991523.8792.01360416043
Nowell28891172.7942.269029454
Reid391301694.833.9770194330
Prince746532.3281.25908285
Anderson181161344.21203.8670374524
Rivers253551.7491.558020202
Garza712191.74.4140141
McLaughlin723301.7653.67015142
Forbes4913.614.6190791
Ryan257.64.340231
Knight1016261.36.31504112
Lawson0111.00.010000
Moore21113.89.5110573
Minott235.72.320102
TEAM3921403179541.7108925.39472353666224
OPPONENTS5151398191344.5111225.98914354650173

