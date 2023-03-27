AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards7236.0641-1394.460195-528291-380.766176824.6
Towns2333.3166-337.49344-12996-108.88947220.5
Russell5432.9338-727.465148-379143-167.85696717.9
Gobert6330.7331-499.6630-3206-320.64486813.8
Conley1731.573-166.44041-9936-41.87822313.1
McDaniels7230.6336-650.51796-244103-139.74187112.1
Reid6618.3298-552.54071-20881-118.68674811.3
Nowell6419.3274-614.44666-22976-97.78469010.8
Anderson6228.0219-433.50638-9297-132.7355739.2
Prince4921.8159-330.48267-16956-65.8624419.0
Garza269.061-111.55014-3841-52.7881776.8
Alexander-Walker1617.838-100.38020-5511-18.6111076.7
Rivers5219.591-209.43543-12330-39.7692554.9
McLaughlin3715.956-131.42719-6911-14.7861423.8
Knight367.944-78.5648-2238-55.6911343.7
Forbes2510.730-83.36114-4615-151.000893.6
Ryan218.425-58.43119-486-7.857753.6
Minott146.618-34.5292-68-81.000463.3
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Moore275.517-42.4052-174-5.800401.5
TEAM75242.03216-6549.491907-25041349-1780.7588688115.8
OPPONENTS75242.03132-6639.472949-25441491-1949.7658704116.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards403814215.83184.4173111524051
Towns361451817.91175.1880207114
Russell281371653.13346.211726014721
Gobert20652372911.6701.119015110988
Conley1241533.1875.125022213
McDaniels891932823.91412.025216410170
Reid722513234.9741.11740419151
Nowell341321662.61312.098042645
Anderson562743305.32914.71311729254
Prince131041172.4811.71152266515
Garza3129602.318.74103132
Alexander-Walker531362.2261.6240675
Rivers578831.6751.480128234
McLaughlin1539541.51203.221031293
Knight2133541.513.43709196
Forbes41115.617.72207122
Ryan21012.611.5130341
Minott520251.84.3100436
Lawson0111.00.010000
Moore31417.618.7130885
TEAM6772447312441.7194625.9162596121119406
OPPONENTS8472496334344.6188225.1151466131124301

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

