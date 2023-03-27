|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|72
|36.0
|641-1394
|.460
|195-528
|291-380
|.766
|1768
|24.6
|Towns
|23
|33.3
|166-337
|.493
|44-129
|96-108
|.889
|472
|20.5
|Russell
|54
|32.9
|338-727
|.465
|148-379
|143-167
|.856
|967
|17.9
|Gobert
|63
|30.7
|331-499
|.663
|0-3
|206-320
|.644
|868
|13.8
|Conley
|17
|31.5
|73-166
|.440
|41-99
|36-41
|.878
|223
|13.1
|McDaniels
|72
|30.6
|336-650
|.517
|96-244
|103-139
|.741
|871
|12.1
|Reid
|66
|18.3
|298-552
|.540
|71-208
|81-118
|.686
|748
|11.3
|Nowell
|64
|19.3
|274-614
|.446
|66-229
|76-97
|.784
|690
|10.8
|Anderson
|62
|28.0
|219-433
|.506
|38-92
|97-132
|.735
|573
|9.2
|Prince
|49
|21.8
|159-330
|.482
|67-169
|56-65
|.862
|441
|9.0
|Garza
|26
|9.0
|61-111
|.550
|14-38
|41-52
|.788
|177
|6.8
|Alexander-Walker
|16
|17.8
|38-100
|.380
|20-55
|11-18
|.611
|107
|6.7
|Rivers
|52
|19.5
|91-209
|.435
|43-123
|30-39
|.769
|255
|4.9
|McLaughlin
|37
|15.9
|56-131
|.427
|19-69
|11-14
|.786
|142
|3.8
|Knight
|36
|7.9
|44-78
|.564
|8-22
|38-55
|.691
|134
|3.7
|Forbes
|25
|10.7
|30-83
|.361
|14-46
|15-15
|1.000
|89
|3.6
|Ryan
|21
|8.4
|25-58
|.431
|19-48
|6-7
|.857
|75
|3.6
|Minott
|14
|6.6
|18-34
|.529
|2-6
|8-8
|1.000
|46
|3.3
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Moore
|27
|5.5
|17-42
|.405
|2-17
|4-5
|.800
|40
|1.5
|TEAM
|75
|242.0
|3216-6549
|.491
|907-2504
|1349-1780
|.758
|8688
|115.8
|OPPONENTS
|75
|242.0
|3132-6639
|.472
|949-2544
|1491-1949
|.765
|8704
|116.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|40
|381
|421
|5.8
|318
|4.4
|173
|1
|115
|240
|51
|Towns
|36
|145
|181
|7.9
|117
|5.1
|88
|0
|20
|71
|14
|Russell
|28
|137
|165
|3.1
|334
|6.2
|117
|2
|60
|147
|21
|Gobert
|206
|523
|729
|11.6
|70
|1.1
|190
|1
|51
|109
|88
|Conley
|12
|41
|53
|3.1
|87
|5.1
|25
|0
|22
|21
|3
|McDaniels
|89
|193
|282
|3.9
|141
|2.0
|252
|1
|64
|101
|70
|Reid
|72
|251
|323
|4.9
|74
|1.1
|174
|0
|41
|91
|51
|Nowell
|34
|132
|166
|2.6
|131
|2.0
|98
|0
|42
|64
|5
|Anderson
|56
|274
|330
|5.3
|291
|4.7
|131
|1
|72
|92
|54
|Prince
|13
|104
|117
|2.4
|81
|1.7
|115
|2
|26
|65
|15
|Garza
|31
|29
|60
|2.3
|18
|.7
|41
|0
|3
|13
|2
|Alexander-Walker
|5
|31
|36
|2.2
|26
|1.6
|24
|0
|6
|7
|5
|Rivers
|5
|78
|83
|1.6
|75
|1.4
|80
|1
|28
|23
|4
|McLaughlin
|15
|39
|54
|1.5
|120
|3.2
|21
|0
|31
|29
|3
|Knight
|21
|33
|54
|1.5
|13
|.4
|37
|0
|9
|19
|6
|Forbes
|4
|11
|15
|.6
|17
|.7
|22
|0
|7
|12
|2
|Ryan
|2
|10
|12
|.6
|11
|.5
|13
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Minott
|5
|20
|25
|1.8
|4
|.3
|10
|0
|4
|3
|6
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|3
|14
|17
|.6
|18
|.7
|13
|0
|8
|8
|5
|TEAM
|677
|2447
|3124
|41.7
|1946
|25.9
|1625
|9
|612
|1119
|406
|OPPONENTS
|847
|2496
|3343
|44.6
|1882
|25.1
|1514
|6
|613
|1124
|301
