|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|48
|36.4
|416-908
|.458
|126-350
|201-260
|.773
|1159
|24.1
|Towns
|21
|33.8
|153-303
|.505
|38-117
|92-104
|.885
|436
|20.8
|Russell
|45
|32.5
|270-581
|.465
|109-288
|129-148
|.872
|778
|17.3
|Gobert
|39
|30.5
|199-293
|.679
|0-3
|120-179
|.670
|518
|13.3
|McDaniels
|45
|30.6
|204-388
|.526
|55-138
|56-75
|.747
|519
|11.5
|Nowell
|48
|19.9
|215-485
|.443
|52-183
|60-77
|.779
|542
|11.3
|Reid
|40
|18.1
|166-309
|.537
|37-112
|47-68
|.691
|416
|10.4
|Prince
|28
|21.3
|91-181
|.503
|39-93
|27-33
|.818
|248
|8.9
|Anderson
|37
|26.6
|113-228
|.496
|21-49
|57-75
|.760
|304
|8.2
|Garza
|16
|8.2
|31-60
|.517
|7-20
|22-27
|.815
|91
|5.7
|Rivers
|36
|21.0
|72-153
|.471
|34-89
|25-29
|.862
|203
|5.6
|McLaughlin
|18
|15.9
|28-66
|.424
|8-34
|9-9
|1.000
|73
|4.1
|Knight
|24
|6.8
|30-48
|.625
|5-11
|26-37
|.703
|91
|3.8
|Forbes
|22
|10.7
|25-74
|.338
|10-39
|13-13
|1.000
|73
|3.3
|Ryan
|13
|7.6
|13-33
|.394
|10-26
|4-4
|1.000
|40
|3.1
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Moore
|19
|5.8
|13-31
|.419
|2-13
|4-5
|.800
|32
|1.7
|Minott
|7
|2.3
|3-5
|.600
|0-1
|4-4
|1.000
|10
|1.4
|TEAM
|48
|240.5
|2043-4147
|.493
|553-1566
|896-1147
|.781
|5535
|115.3
|OPPONENTS
|48
|240.5
|1987-4253
|.467
|641-1715
|932-1240
|.752
|5547
|115.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|30
|259
|289
|6.0
|213
|4.4
|125
|0
|82
|155
|27
|Towns
|35
|137
|172
|8.2
|111
|5.3
|82
|0
|16
|65
|14
|Russell
|23
|107
|130
|2.9
|281
|6.2
|99
|1
|48
|120
|20
|Gobert
|129
|319
|448
|11.5
|32
|.8
|117
|1
|33
|68
|49
|McDaniels
|60
|109
|169
|3.8
|86
|1.9
|155
|0
|49
|67
|50
|Nowell
|29
|97
|126
|2.6
|103
|2.1
|79
|0
|33
|45
|4
|Reid
|47
|149
|196
|4.9
|38
|1.0
|97
|0
|21
|53
|38
|Prince
|8
|56
|64
|2.3
|39
|1.4
|70
|0
|12
|31
|9
|Anderson
|26
|152
|178
|4.8
|150
|4.1
|80
|0
|47
|53
|33
|Garza
|15
|16
|31
|1.9
|6
|.4
|24
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Rivers
|2
|58
|60
|1.7
|53
|1.5
|64
|0
|21
|20
|2
|McLaughlin
|7
|23
|30
|1.7
|65
|3.6
|7
|0
|15
|14
|2
|Knight
|14
|22
|36
|1.5
|7
|.3
|24
|0
|8
|12
|2
|Forbes
|4
|9
|13
|.6
|14
|.6
|19
|0
|7
|9
|1
|Ryan
|2
|6
|8
|.6
|6
|.5
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|2
|12
|14
|.7
|10
|.5
|12
|0
|5
|7
|4
|Minott
|2
|3
|5
|.7
|2
|.3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TEAM
|435
|1535
|1970
|41.0
|1216
|25.3
|1061
|2
|402
|727
|259
|OPPONENTS
|568
|1563
|2131
|44.4
|1238
|25.8
|977
|4
|381
|737
|194
