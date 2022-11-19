AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards1536.2123-263.46840-11042-64.65632821.9
Towns1534.4116-221.52531-8465-72.90332821.9
Gobert1332.366-106.6230-252-75.69318414.2
Russell1530.277-187.41228-8831-42.73821314.2
McDaniels1529.965-121.53714-4123-31.74216711.1
Nowell1517.460-149.40317-5815-19.78915210.1
Prince1519.543-85.50619-4617-18.9441228.1
Reid1012.031-53.5856-208-12.667767.6
Anderson1119.425-47.5326-1313-15.867696.3
McLaughlin1315.819-46.4133-226-61.000473.6
Forbes810.99-29.3104-144-41.000263.3
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Rivers76.32-9.2221-54-41.00091.3
Knight62.51-2.5000-11-11.00030.5
Moore12.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM15241.7638-1320.483169-505281-363.7741726115.1
OPPONENTS15241.7626-1393.449214-582269-360.7471735115.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards780875.8583.945017444
Towns281071359.0785.257010439
Gobert5211116312.5131.037092020
Russell1140513.4936.228019439
McDaniels2431553.7181.2570182219
Nowell832402.7322.12108132
Prince631372.5181.23704133
Reid619252.54.4170477
Anderson528333.0302.713011117
McLaughlin420241.8493.8601081
Forbes325.681.050730
Lawson0111.00.010000
Rivers044.62.310011
Knight055.80.020220
Moore000.00.000010
TEAM15451166544.340326.9327011923182
OPPONENTS18849368145.441527.7316012421756

