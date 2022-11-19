|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|15
|36.2
|123-263
|.468
|40-110
|42-64
|.656
|328
|21.9
|Towns
|15
|34.4
|116-221
|.525
|31-84
|65-72
|.903
|328
|21.9
|Gobert
|13
|32.3
|66-106
|.623
|0-2
|52-75
|.693
|184
|14.2
|Russell
|15
|30.2
|77-187
|.412
|28-88
|31-42
|.738
|213
|14.2
|McDaniels
|15
|29.9
|65-121
|.537
|14-41
|23-31
|.742
|167
|11.1
|Nowell
|15
|17.4
|60-149
|.403
|17-58
|15-19
|.789
|152
|10.1
|Prince
|15
|19.5
|43-85
|.506
|19-46
|17-18
|.944
|122
|8.1
|Reid
|10
|12.0
|31-53
|.585
|6-20
|8-12
|.667
|76
|7.6
|Anderson
|11
|19.4
|25-47
|.532
|6-13
|13-15
|.867
|69
|6.3
|McLaughlin
|13
|15.8
|19-46
|.413
|3-22
|6-6
|1.000
|47
|3.6
|Forbes
|8
|10.9
|9-29
|.310
|4-14
|4-4
|1.000
|26
|3.3
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Rivers
|7
|6.3
|2-9
|.222
|1-5
|4-4
|1.000
|9
|1.3
|Knight
|6
|2.5
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|1-1
|1.000
|3
|0.5
|Moore
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|15
|241.7
|638-1320
|.483
|169-505
|281-363
|.774
|1726
|115.1
|OPPONENTS
|15
|241.7
|626-1393
|.449
|214-582
|269-360
|.747
|1735
|115.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|7
|80
|87
|5.8
|58
|3.9
|45
|0
|17
|44
|4
|Towns
|28
|107
|135
|9.0
|78
|5.2
|57
|0
|10
|43
|9
|Gobert
|52
|111
|163
|12.5
|13
|1.0
|37
|0
|9
|20
|20
|Russell
|11
|40
|51
|3.4
|93
|6.2
|28
|0
|19
|43
|9
|McDaniels
|24
|31
|55
|3.7
|18
|1.2
|57
|0
|18
|22
|19
|Nowell
|8
|32
|40
|2.7
|32
|2.1
|21
|0
|8
|13
|2
|Prince
|6
|31
|37
|2.5
|18
|1.2
|37
|0
|4
|13
|3
|Reid
|6
|19
|25
|2.5
|4
|.4
|17
|0
|4
|7
|7
|Anderson
|5
|28
|33
|3.0
|30
|2.7
|13
|0
|11
|11
|7
|McLaughlin
|4
|20
|24
|1.8
|49
|3.8
|6
|0
|10
|8
|1
|Forbes
|3
|2
|5
|.6
|8
|1.0
|5
|0
|7
|3
|0
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rivers
|0
|4
|4
|.6
|2
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Knight
|0
|5
|5
|.8
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Moore
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|154
|511
|665
|44.3
|403
|26.9
|327
|0
|119
|231
|82
|OPPONENTS
|188
|493
|681
|45.4
|415
|27.7
|316
|0
|124
|217
|56
