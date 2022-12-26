|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|33
|36.6
|277-605
|.458
|83-231
|130-172
|.756
|767
|23.2
|Towns
|21
|33.8
|153-303
|.505
|38-117
|92-104
|.885
|436
|20.8
|Russell
|31
|32.5
|190-413
|.460
|72-202
|63-79
|.797
|515
|16.6
|Gobert
|28
|31.5
|149-225
|.662
|0-3
|95-138
|.688
|393
|14.0
|Nowell
|33
|19.9
|150-350
|.429
|39-133
|41-52
|.788
|380
|11.5
|McDaniels
|30
|30.7
|132-254
|.520
|35-95
|34-45
|.756
|333
|11.1
|Reid
|27
|16.8
|108-193
|.560
|26-67
|30-48
|.625
|272
|10.1
|Prince
|18
|19.6
|51-103
|.495
|21-54
|19-22
|.864
|142
|7.9
|Anderson
|25
|24.3
|66-138
|.478
|10-29
|40-50
|.800
|182
|7.3
|Rivers
|23
|18.6
|42-89
|.472
|21-51
|21-23
|.913
|126
|5.5
|McLaughlin
|18
|15.9
|28-66
|.424
|8-34
|9-9
|1.000
|73
|4.1
|Forbes
|19
|10.7
|23-66
|.348
|9-33
|10-10
|1.000
|65
|3.4
|Knight
|15
|5.0
|15-21
|.714
|1-4
|10-13
|.769
|41
|2.7
|Garza
|7
|3.7
|6-10
|.600
|0-3
|3-4
|.750
|15
|2.1
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Moore
|16
|6.0
|13-28
|.464
|2-12
|4-5
|.800
|32
|2.0
|Minott
|6
|2.5
|3-5
|.600
|0-1
|4-4
|1.000
|10
|1.7
|Ryan
|6
|2.8
|1-4
|.250
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.5
|TEAM
|33
|240.8
|1408-2874
|.490
|366-1073
|605-778
|.778
|3787
|114.8
|OPPONENTS
|33
|240.8
|1358-2956
|.459
|470-1268
|631-829
|.761
|3817
|115.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|23
|176
|199
|6.0
|147
|4.5
|92
|0
|58
|104
|16
|Towns
|35
|137
|172
|8.2
|111
|5.3
|82
|0
|16
|65
|14
|Russell
|18
|83
|101
|3.3
|202
|6.5
|67
|1
|36
|86
|17
|Gobert
|104
|239
|343
|12.2
|25
|.9
|86
|1
|24
|45
|34
|Nowell
|24
|72
|96
|2.9
|68
|2.1
|50
|0
|21
|32
|3
|McDaniels
|36
|70
|106
|3.5
|48
|1.6
|105
|0
|33
|46
|36
|Reid
|24
|93
|117
|4.3
|26
|1.0
|63
|0
|13
|31
|24
|Prince
|6
|39
|45
|2.5
|21
|1.2
|43
|0
|6
|21
|4
|Anderson
|13
|93
|106
|4.2
|85
|3.4
|47
|0
|28
|36
|20
|Rivers
|2
|36
|38
|1.7
|25
|1.1
|35
|0
|12
|13
|1
|McLaughlin
|7
|23
|30
|1.7
|65
|3.6
|7
|0
|15
|14
|2
|Forbes
|4
|7
|11
|.6
|12
|.6
|15
|0
|7
|7
|1
|Knight
|5
|11
|16
|1.1
|3
|.2
|9
|0
|4
|9
|1
|Garza
|3
|5
|8
|1.1
|3
|.4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|2
|11
|13
|.8
|8
|.5
|11
|0
|5
|7
|3
|Minott
|2
|1
|3
|.5
|2
|.3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ryan
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|3
|.5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|308
|1097
|1405
|42.6
|854
|25.9
|719
|2
|280
|517
|177
|OPPONENTS
|382
|1082
|1464
|44.4
|866
|26.2
|674
|4
|271
|502
|124
