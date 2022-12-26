AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards3336.6277-605.45883-231130-172.75676723.2
Towns2133.8153-303.50538-11792-104.88543620.8
Russell3132.5190-413.46072-20263-79.79751516.6
Gobert2831.5149-225.6620-395-138.68839314.0
Nowell3319.9150-350.42939-13341-52.78838011.5
McDaniels3030.7132-254.52035-9534-45.75633311.1
Reid2716.8108-193.56026-6730-48.62527210.1
Prince1819.651-103.49521-5419-22.8641427.9
Anderson2524.366-138.47810-2940-50.8001827.3
Rivers2318.642-89.47221-5121-23.9131265.5
McLaughlin1815.928-66.4248-349-91.000734.1
Forbes1910.723-66.3489-3310-101.000653.4
Knight155.015-21.7141-410-13.769412.7
Garza73.76-10.6000-33-4.750152.1
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Moore166.013-28.4642-124-5.800322.0
Minott62.53-5.6000-14-41.000101.7
Ryan62.81-4.2501-40-0.00030.5
TEAM33240.81408-2874.490366-1073605-778.7783787114.8
OPPONENTS33240.81358-2956.459470-1268631-829.7613817115.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards231761996.01474.59205810416
Towns351371728.21115.3820166514
Russell18831013.32026.5671368617
Gobert10423934312.225.9861244534
Nowell2472962.9682.150021323
McDaniels36701063.5481.61050334636
Reid24931174.3261.0630133124
Prince639452.5211.24306214
Anderson13931064.2853.4470283620
Rivers236381.7251.135012131
McLaughlin723301.7653.67015142
Forbes4711.612.6150771
Knight511161.13.290491
Garza3581.13.450010
Lawson0111.00.010000
Moore21113.88.5110573
Minott213.52.310101
Ryan000.03.500100
TEAM3081097140542.685425.97192280517177
OPPONENTS3821082146444.486626.26744271502124

