|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|22
|36.5
|182-394
|.462
|57-165
|82-107
|.766
|503
|22.9
|Towns
|21
|33.8
|153-303
|.505
|38-117
|92-104
|.885
|436
|20.8
|Russell
|22
|31.3
|117-275
|.425
|42-132
|41-54
|.759
|317
|14.4
|Gobert
|20
|31.6
|100-155
|.645
|0-2
|71-97
|.732
|271
|13.6
|McDaniels
|19
|29.9
|85-159
|.535
|20-56
|26-34
|.765
|216
|11.4
|Nowell
|22
|17.9
|95-221
|.430
|29-92
|24-31
|.774
|243
|11.0
|Prince
|18
|19.6
|51-103
|.495
|21-54
|19-22
|.864
|142
|7.9
|Reid
|16
|13.5
|48-91
|.527
|11-36
|15-23
|.652
|122
|7.6
|Anderson
|17
|21.6
|40-82
|.488
|9-21
|21-26
|.808
|110
|6.5
|Minott
|1
|5.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|4.0
|McLaughlin
|15
|15.8
|23-53
|.434
|7-29
|6-6
|1.000
|59
|3.9
|Forbes
|12
|10.3
|15-45
|.333
|6-24
|7-7
|1.000
|43
|3.6
|Rivers
|12
|12.8
|10-28
|.357
|4-18
|10-11
|.909
|34
|2.8
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Moore
|5
|6.4
|3-10
|.300
|1-5
|2-3
|.667
|9
|1.8
|Knight
|9
|2.7
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|3-5
|.600
|5
|0.6
|Garza
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|22
|241.1
|925-1924
|.481
|245-752
|421-532
|.791
|2516
|114.4
|OPPONENTS
|22
|241.1
|911-2004
|.455
|307-825
|407-547
|.744
|2536
|115.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|13
|113
|126
|5.7
|84
|3.8
|62
|0
|32
|68
|9
|Towns
|35
|137
|172
|8.2
|111
|5.3
|82
|0
|16
|65
|14
|Russell
|14
|60
|74
|3.4
|148
|6.7
|45
|0
|29
|59
|13
|Gobert
|75
|161
|236
|11.8
|17
|.9
|62
|0
|14
|32
|27
|McDaniels
|27
|40
|67
|3.5
|26
|1.4
|70
|0
|21
|29
|26
|Nowell
|14
|47
|61
|2.8
|44
|2.0
|31
|0
|14
|21
|2
|Prince
|6
|39
|45
|2.5
|21
|1.2
|43
|0
|6
|21
|4
|Reid
|7
|34
|41
|2.6
|10
|.6
|36
|0
|5
|11
|13
|Anderson
|12
|55
|67
|3.9
|47
|2.8
|23
|0
|16
|21
|13
|Minott
|2
|1
|3
|3.0
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McLaughlin
|4
|20
|24
|1.6
|56
|3.7
|6
|0
|12
|9
|1
|Forbes
|3
|3
|6
|.5
|9
|.8
|9
|0
|7
|5
|0
|Rivers
|0
|13
|13
|1.1
|8
|.7
|11
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|1
|5
|6
|1.2
|2
|.4
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Knight
|0
|6
|6
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Garza
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|213
|735
|948
|43.1
|584
|26.5
|489
|0
|177
|349
|125
|OPPONENTS
|267
|724
|991
|45.0
|595
|27.0
|465
|2
|191
|331
|86
