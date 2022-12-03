AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards2236.5182-394.46257-16582-107.76650322.9
Towns2133.8153-303.50538-11792-104.88543620.8
Russell2231.3117-275.42542-13241-54.75931714.4
Gobert2031.6100-155.6450-271-97.73227113.6
McDaniels1929.985-159.53520-5626-34.76521611.4
Nowell2217.995-221.43029-9224-31.77424311.0
Prince1819.651-103.49521-5419-22.8641427.9
Reid1613.548-91.52711-3615-23.6521227.6
Anderson1721.640-82.4889-2121-26.8081106.5
Minott15.01-11.0000-02-21.00044.0
McLaughlin1515.823-53.4347-296-61.000593.9
Forbes1210.315-45.3336-247-71.000433.6
Rivers1212.810-28.3574-1810-11.909342.8
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Moore56.43-10.3001-52-3.66791.8
Knight92.71-3.3330-13-5.60050.6
Garza11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM22241.1925-1924.481245-752421-532.7912516114.4
OPPONENTS22241.1911-2004.455307-825407-547.7442536115.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards131131265.7843.862032689
Towns351371728.21115.3820166514
Russell1460743.41486.7450295913
Gobert7516123611.817.9620143227
McDaniels2740673.5261.4700212926
Nowell1447612.8442.031014212
Prince639452.5211.24306214
Reid734412.610.636051113
Anderson1255673.9472.8230162113
Minott2133.011.010001
McLaughlin420241.6563.7601291
Forbes336.59.890750
Rivers013131.18.7110141
Lawson0111.00.010000
Moore1561.22.450121
Knight066.70.020320
Garza000.00.000000
TEAM21373594843.158426.54890177349125
OPPONENTS26772499145.059527.0465219133186

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you