AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards3636.9308-664.46492-251145-198.73285323.7
Towns2133.8153-303.50538-11792-104.88543620.8
Russell3432.8206-451.45778-22280-96.83357016.8
Gobert3031.4158-237.6670-397-142.68341313.8
Nowell3620.2164-382.42943-14244-56.78641511.5
McDaniels3330.6148-280.52938-10038-50.76037211.3
Reid3017.9128-234.54731-8435-55.63632210.7
Prince1819.651-103.49521-5419-22.8641427.9
Anderson2624.369-143.48310-2941-53.7741897.3
Rivers2619.748-105.45723-5922-25.8801415.4
McLaughlin1815.928-66.4248-349-91.000734.1
Garza85.511-18.6110-49-10.900313.9
Forbes2110.623-69.3339-3612-121.000673.2
Knight174.915-21.7141-411-15.733422.5
Ryan86.16-18.3335-142-21.000192.4
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Moore166.013-28.4642-124-5.800322.0
Minott62.53-5.6000-14-41.000101.7
TEAM36240.71533-3128.490399-1166664-858.7744129114.7
OPPONENTS36240.71487-3232.460508-1379690-913.7564172115.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards251962216.11574.410006611720
Towns351371728.21115.3820166514
Russell18941123.32216.5731399517
Gobert10625335912.027.9921244938
Nowell28771052.9782.256024344
McDaniels41781193.6551.71160375038
Reid271141414.7301.0700143528
Prince639452.5211.24306214
Anderson13941074.1893.4520283620
Rivers243451.7321.244013151
McLaughlin723301.7653.67015142
Garza56111.44.590020
Forbes4913.613.6170781
Knight51116.94.2130492
Ryan257.94.520110
Lawson0111.00.010000
Moore21113.88.5110573
Minott213.52.310101
TEAM3281192152042.292125.67892300558193
OPPONENTS4241191161544.994026.17404291545139

