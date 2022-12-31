|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|36
|36.9
|308-664
|.464
|92-251
|145-198
|.732
|853
|23.7
|Towns
|21
|33.8
|153-303
|.505
|38-117
|92-104
|.885
|436
|20.8
|Russell
|34
|32.8
|206-451
|.457
|78-222
|80-96
|.833
|570
|16.8
|Gobert
|30
|31.4
|158-237
|.667
|0-3
|97-142
|.683
|413
|13.8
|Nowell
|36
|20.2
|164-382
|.429
|43-142
|44-56
|.786
|415
|11.5
|McDaniels
|33
|30.6
|148-280
|.529
|38-100
|38-50
|.760
|372
|11.3
|Reid
|30
|17.9
|128-234
|.547
|31-84
|35-55
|.636
|322
|10.7
|Prince
|18
|19.6
|51-103
|.495
|21-54
|19-22
|.864
|142
|7.9
|Anderson
|26
|24.3
|69-143
|.483
|10-29
|41-53
|.774
|189
|7.3
|Rivers
|26
|19.7
|48-105
|.457
|23-59
|22-25
|.880
|141
|5.4
|McLaughlin
|18
|15.9
|28-66
|.424
|8-34
|9-9
|1.000
|73
|4.1
|Garza
|8
|5.5
|11-18
|.611
|0-4
|9-10
|.900
|31
|3.9
|Forbes
|21
|10.6
|23-69
|.333
|9-36
|12-12
|1.000
|67
|3.2
|Knight
|17
|4.9
|15-21
|.714
|1-4
|11-15
|.733
|42
|2.5
|Ryan
|8
|6.1
|6-18
|.333
|5-14
|2-2
|1.000
|19
|2.4
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Moore
|16
|6.0
|13-28
|.464
|2-12
|4-5
|.800
|32
|2.0
|Minott
|6
|2.5
|3-5
|.600
|0-1
|4-4
|1.000
|10
|1.7
|TEAM
|36
|240.7
|1533-3128
|.490
|399-1166
|664-858
|.774
|4129
|114.7
|OPPONENTS
|36
|240.7
|1487-3232
|.460
|508-1379
|690-913
|.756
|4172
|115.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|25
|196
|221
|6.1
|157
|4.4
|100
|0
|66
|117
|20
|Towns
|35
|137
|172
|8.2
|111
|5.3
|82
|0
|16
|65
|14
|Russell
|18
|94
|112
|3.3
|221
|6.5
|73
|1
|39
|95
|17
|Gobert
|106
|253
|359
|12.0
|27
|.9
|92
|1
|24
|49
|38
|Nowell
|28
|77
|105
|2.9
|78
|2.2
|56
|0
|24
|34
|4
|McDaniels
|41
|78
|119
|3.6
|55
|1.7
|116
|0
|37
|50
|38
|Reid
|27
|114
|141
|4.7
|30
|1.0
|70
|0
|14
|35
|28
|Prince
|6
|39
|45
|2.5
|21
|1.2
|43
|0
|6
|21
|4
|Anderson
|13
|94
|107
|4.1
|89
|3.4
|52
|0
|28
|36
|20
|Rivers
|2
|43
|45
|1.7
|32
|1.2
|44
|0
|13
|15
|1
|McLaughlin
|7
|23
|30
|1.7
|65
|3.6
|7
|0
|15
|14
|2
|Garza
|5
|6
|11
|1.4
|4
|.5
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Forbes
|4
|9
|13
|.6
|13
|.6
|17
|0
|7
|8
|1
|Knight
|5
|11
|16
|.9
|4
|.2
|13
|0
|4
|9
|2
|Ryan
|2
|5
|7
|.9
|4
|.5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|2
|11
|13
|.8
|8
|.5
|11
|0
|5
|7
|3
|Minott
|2
|1
|3
|.5
|2
|.3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|TEAM
|328
|1192
|1520
|42.2
|921
|25.6
|789
|2
|300
|558
|193
|OPPONENTS
|424
|1191
|1615
|44.9
|940
|26.1
|740
|4
|291
|545
|139
