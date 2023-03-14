AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards6936.4623-1356.459186-510287-373.769171924.9
Towns2133.8153-303.50538-11792-104.88543620.8
Russell5432.9338-727.465148-379143-167.85696717.9
Gobert5730.5301-449.6700-3178-272.65478013.7
McDaniels6630.6303-578.52483-21581-112.72377011.7
Conley1130.844-104.42322-5817-20.85012711.5
Nowell6219.5267-599.44666-22576-97.78467610.9
Reid6018.0253-477.53064-18866-101.65363610.6
Anderson5627.0189-365.51835-8091-120.7585049.0
Prince4321.4138-289.47856-14543-51.8433758.7
Alexander-Walker1017.027-66.40915-365-9.556747.4
Garza259.361-110.55514-3841-52.7881777.1
Rivers5020.191-207.44043-12230-39.7692555.1
Ryan208.725-58.43119-486-7.857753.8
Knight358.043-75.5738-2136-53.6791303.7
Forbes2510.730-83.36114-4615-151.000893.6
McLaughlin3215.445-108.41715-599-10.9001143.6
Minott135.816-31.5162-66-61.000403.1
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Moore265.616-39.4102-174-5.800381.5
TEAM69241.42964-6025.492830-23131226-1613.7607984115.7
OPPONENTS69241.42872-6119.469876-23591365-1798.7597985115.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards393684075.93074.4172011423451
Towns351371728.21115.3820166514
Russell281371653.13346.211726014721
Gobert18047565511.5581.01691489779
McDaniels811732543.81312.02281629467
Conley824322.9575.215014142
Nowell341301642.61262.093039624
Reid692252944.9671.11560388049
Anderson432412845.12474.41160658049
Prince13891022.4701.6961245415
Alexander-Walker420242.4161.6150455
Garza3129602.417.74103132
Rivers577821.6741.580128234
Ryan2911.611.6130341
Knight2132531.513.43709196
Forbes41115.617.72207122
McLaughlin1533481.5963.017028233
Minott517221.73.280306
Lawson0111.00.010000
Moore21416.618.7130785
TEAM6192242286141.5177325.7149165721034385
OPPONENTS8022293309544.9173725.2138065641041276

