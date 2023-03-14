|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|69
|36.4
|623-1356
|.459
|186-510
|287-373
|.769
|1719
|24.9
|Towns
|21
|33.8
|153-303
|.505
|38-117
|92-104
|.885
|436
|20.8
|Russell
|54
|32.9
|338-727
|.465
|148-379
|143-167
|.856
|967
|17.9
|Gobert
|57
|30.5
|301-449
|.670
|0-3
|178-272
|.654
|780
|13.7
|McDaniels
|66
|30.6
|303-578
|.524
|83-215
|81-112
|.723
|770
|11.7
|Conley
|11
|30.8
|44-104
|.423
|22-58
|17-20
|.850
|127
|11.5
|Nowell
|62
|19.5
|267-599
|.446
|66-225
|76-97
|.784
|676
|10.9
|Reid
|60
|18.0
|253-477
|.530
|64-188
|66-101
|.653
|636
|10.6
|Anderson
|56
|27.0
|189-365
|.518
|35-80
|91-120
|.758
|504
|9.0
|Prince
|43
|21.4
|138-289
|.478
|56-145
|43-51
|.843
|375
|8.7
|Alexander-Walker
|10
|17.0
|27-66
|.409
|15-36
|5-9
|.556
|74
|7.4
|Garza
|25
|9.3
|61-110
|.555
|14-38
|41-52
|.788
|177
|7.1
|Rivers
|50
|20.1
|91-207
|.440
|43-122
|30-39
|.769
|255
|5.1
|Ryan
|20
|8.7
|25-58
|.431
|19-48
|6-7
|.857
|75
|3.8
|Knight
|35
|8.0
|43-75
|.573
|8-21
|36-53
|.679
|130
|3.7
|Forbes
|25
|10.7
|30-83
|.361
|14-46
|15-15
|1.000
|89
|3.6
|McLaughlin
|32
|15.4
|45-108
|.417
|15-59
|9-10
|.900
|114
|3.6
|Minott
|13
|5.8
|16-31
|.516
|2-6
|6-6
|1.000
|40
|3.1
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Moore
|26
|5.6
|16-39
|.410
|2-17
|4-5
|.800
|38
|1.5
|TEAM
|69
|241.4
|2964-6025
|.492
|830-2313
|1226-1613
|.760
|7984
|115.7
|OPPONENTS
|69
|241.4
|2872-6119
|.469
|876-2359
|1365-1798
|.759
|7985
|115.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|39
|368
|407
|5.9
|307
|4.4
|172
|0
|114
|234
|51
|Towns
|35
|137
|172
|8.2
|111
|5.3
|82
|0
|16
|65
|14
|Russell
|28
|137
|165
|3.1
|334
|6.2
|117
|2
|60
|147
|21
|Gobert
|180
|475
|655
|11.5
|58
|1.0
|169
|1
|48
|97
|79
|McDaniels
|81
|173
|254
|3.8
|131
|2.0
|228
|1
|62
|94
|67
|Conley
|8
|24
|32
|2.9
|57
|5.2
|15
|0
|14
|14
|2
|Nowell
|34
|130
|164
|2.6
|126
|2.0
|93
|0
|39
|62
|4
|Reid
|69
|225
|294
|4.9
|67
|1.1
|156
|0
|38
|80
|49
|Anderson
|43
|241
|284
|5.1
|247
|4.4
|116
|0
|65
|80
|49
|Prince
|13
|89
|102
|2.4
|70
|1.6
|96
|1
|24
|54
|15
|Alexander-Walker
|4
|20
|24
|2.4
|16
|1.6
|15
|0
|4
|5
|5
|Garza
|31
|29
|60
|2.4
|17
|.7
|41
|0
|3
|13
|2
|Rivers
|5
|77
|82
|1.6
|74
|1.5
|80
|1
|28
|23
|4
|Ryan
|2
|9
|11
|.6
|11
|.6
|13
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Knight
|21
|32
|53
|1.5
|13
|.4
|37
|0
|9
|19
|6
|Forbes
|4
|11
|15
|.6
|17
|.7
|22
|0
|7
|12
|2
|McLaughlin
|15
|33
|48
|1.5
|96
|3.0
|17
|0
|28
|23
|3
|Minott
|5
|17
|22
|1.7
|3
|.2
|8
|0
|3
|0
|6
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|2
|14
|16
|.6
|18
|.7
|13
|0
|7
|8
|5
|TEAM
|619
|2242
|2861
|41.5
|1773
|25.7
|1491
|6
|572
|1034
|385
|OPPONENTS
|802
|2293
|3095
|44.9
|1737
|25.2
|1380
|6
|564
|1041
|276
