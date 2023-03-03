|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|64
|36.4
|570-1245
|.458
|169-465
|268-345
|.777
|1577
|24.6
|Towns
|21
|33.8
|153-303
|.505
|38-117
|92-104
|.885
|436
|20.8
|Russell
|54
|32.9
|338-727
|.465
|148-379
|143-167
|.856
|967
|17.9
|Gobert
|52
|30.4
|269-397
|.678
|0-3
|161-243
|.663
|699
|13.4
|McDaniels
|61
|30.6
|276-531
|.520
|77-200
|76-103
|.738
|705
|11.6
|Nowell
|62
|19.5
|267-599
|.446
|66-225
|76-97
|.784
|676
|10.9
|Reid
|56
|18.1
|238-448
|.531
|57-174
|64-97
|.660
|597
|10.7
|Anderson
|51
|26.2
|164-326
|.503
|30-72
|84-110
|.764
|442
|8.7
|Conley
|6
|30.8
|18-49
|.367
|11-30
|4-5
|.800
|51
|8.5
|Prince
|38
|21.3
|121-247
|.490
|51-129
|31-38
|.816
|324
|8.5
|Garza
|23
|9.1
|54-102
|.529
|13-36
|38-48
|.792
|159
|6.9
|Alexander-Walker
|5
|13.8
|12-29
|.414
|6-13
|0-1
|.000
|30
|6.0
|Rivers
|49
|20.4
|91-205
|.444
|43-121
|30-39
|.769
|255
|5.2
|Knight
|34
|8.1
|43-75
|.573
|8-21
|36-53
|.679
|130
|3.8
|Ryan
|20
|8.7
|25-58
|.431
|19-48
|6-7
|.857
|75
|3.8
|Forbes
|25
|10.7
|30-83
|.361
|14-46
|15-15
|1.000
|89
|3.6
|McLaughlin
|27
|15.3
|39-91
|.429
|11-47
|9-10
|.900
|98
|3.6
|Minott
|11
|6.2
|14-27
|.519
|1-4
|6-6
|1.000
|35
|3.2
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Moore
|24
|5.8
|15-37
|.405
|2-16
|4-5
|.800
|36
|1.5
|TEAM
|64
|241.2
|2738-5580
|.491
|764-2146
|1143-1493
|.766
|7383
|115.4
|OPPONENTS
|64
|241.2
|2661-5674
|.469
|817-2220
|1254-1660
|.755
|7393
|115.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|38
|339
|377
|5.9
|289
|4.5
|158
|0
|107
|218
|44
|Towns
|35
|137
|172
|8.2
|111
|5.3
|82
|0
|16
|65
|14
|Russell
|28
|137
|165
|3.1
|334
|6.2
|117
|2
|60
|147
|21
|Gobert
|163
|434
|597
|11.5
|45
|.9
|154
|1
|40
|92
|70
|McDaniels
|76
|163
|239
|3.9
|123
|2.0
|211
|1
|60
|88
|59
|Nowell
|34
|130
|164
|2.6
|126
|2.0
|93
|0
|39
|62
|4
|Reid
|66
|209
|275
|4.9
|61
|1.1
|141
|0
|35
|75
|49
|Anderson
|40
|212
|252
|4.9
|209
|4.1
|110
|0
|59
|73
|43
|Conley
|4
|12
|16
|2.7
|35
|5.8
|9
|0
|9
|8
|1
|Prince
|12
|79
|91
|2.4
|60
|1.6
|91
|1
|20
|45
|14
|Garza
|29
|27
|56
|2.4
|14
|.6
|35
|0
|2
|10
|1
|Alexander-Walker
|2
|7
|9
|1.8
|4
|.8
|4
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Rivers
|5
|77
|82
|1.7
|74
|1.5
|80
|1
|28
|23
|4
|Knight
|21
|31
|52
|1.5
|13
|.4
|36
|0
|9
|19
|6
|Ryan
|2
|9
|11
|.6
|11
|.6
|13
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Forbes
|4
|11
|15
|.6
|17
|.7
|22
|0
|7
|12
|2
|McLaughlin
|14
|31
|45
|1.7
|81
|3.0
|13
|0
|22
|22
|3
|Minott
|5
|17
|22
|2.0
|3
|.3
|7
|0
|3
|0
|6
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|2
|14
|16
|.7
|16
|.7
|13
|0
|6
|8
|5
|TEAM
|580
|2077
|2657
|41.5
|1626
|25.4
|1390
|6
|527
|975
|350
|OPPONENTS
|742
|2120
|2862
|44.7
|1631
|25.5
|1278
|6
|530
|976
|258
