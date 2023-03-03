AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards6436.4570-1245.458169-465268-345.777157724.6
Towns2133.8153-303.50538-11792-104.88543620.8
Russell5432.9338-727.465148-379143-167.85696717.9
Gobert5230.4269-397.6780-3161-243.66369913.4
McDaniels6130.6276-531.52077-20076-103.73870511.6
Nowell6219.5267-599.44666-22576-97.78467610.9
Reid5618.1238-448.53157-17464-97.66059710.7
Anderson5126.2164-326.50330-7284-110.7644428.7
Conley630.818-49.36711-304-5.800518.5
Prince3821.3121-247.49051-12931-38.8163248.5
Garza239.154-102.52913-3638-48.7921596.9
Alexander-Walker513.812-29.4146-130-1.000306.0
Rivers4920.491-205.44443-12130-39.7692555.2
Knight348.143-75.5738-2136-53.6791303.8
Ryan208.725-58.43119-486-7.857753.8
Forbes2510.730-83.36114-4615-151.000893.6
McLaughlin2715.339-91.42911-479-10.900983.6
Minott116.214-27.5191-46-61.000353.2
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Moore245.815-37.4052-164-5.800361.5
TEAM64241.22738-5580.491764-21461143-1493.7667383115.4
OPPONENTS64241.22661-5674.469817-22201254-1660.7557393115.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards383393775.92894.5158010721844
Towns351371728.21115.3820166514
Russell281371653.13346.211726014721
Gobert16343459711.545.91541409270
McDaniels761632393.91232.02111608859
Nowell341301642.61262.093039624
Reid662092754.9611.11410357549
Anderson402122524.92094.11100597343
Conley412162.7355.890981
Prince1279912.4601.6911204514
Garza2927562.414.63502101
Alexander-Walker2791.84.840243
Rivers577821.7741.580128234
Knight2131521.513.43609196
Ryan2911.611.6130341
Forbes41115.617.72207122
McLaughlin1431451.7813.013022223
Minott517222.03.370306
Lawson0111.00.010000
Moore21416.716.7130685
TEAM5802077265741.5162625.413906527975350
OPPONENTS7422120286244.7163125.512786530976258

