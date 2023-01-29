|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|52
|36.5
|460-992
|.464
|144-382
|222-287
|.774
|1286
|24.7
|Towns
|21
|33.8
|153-303
|.505
|38-117
|92-104
|.885
|436
|20.8
|Russell
|49
|33.0
|304-652
|.466
|128-327
|135-155
|.871
|871
|17.8
|Gobert
|43
|30.8
|217-323
|.672
|0-3
|136-202
|.673
|570
|13.3
|McDaniels
|49
|30.9
|222-428
|.519
|61-159
|57-77
|.740
|562
|11.5
|Nowell
|52
|19.7
|225-512
|.439
|53-192
|63-83
|.759
|566
|10.9
|Reid
|44
|17.6
|178-327
|.544
|40-121
|51-75
|.680
|447
|10.2
|Prince
|28
|21.3
|91-181
|.503
|39-93
|27-33
|.818
|248
|8.9
|Anderson
|41
|26.5
|128-257
|.498
|26-58
|66-85
|.776
|348
|8.5
|Rivers
|40
|21.3
|79-172
|.459
|35-100
|26-31
|.839
|219
|5.5
|Garza
|17
|7.9
|31-63
|.492
|7-22
|22-27
|.815
|91
|5.4
|McLaughlin
|18
|15.9
|28-66
|.424
|8-34
|9-9
|1.000
|73
|4.1
|Knight
|28
|7.5
|37-61
|.607
|7-17
|27-39
|.692
|108
|3.9
|Forbes
|22
|10.7
|25-74
|.338
|10-39
|13-13
|1.000
|73
|3.3
|Ryan
|15
|7.7
|15-38
|.395
|12-31
|4-4
|1.000
|46
|3.1
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Moore
|20
|5.6
|13-31
|.419
|2-13
|4-5
|.800
|32
|1.6
|Minott
|7
|2.3
|3-5
|.600
|0-1
|4-4
|1.000
|10
|1.4
|TEAM
|52
|240.5
|2210-4486
|.493
|610-1709
|958-1233
|.777
|5988
|115.2
|OPPONENTS
|52
|240.5
|2143-4601
|.466
|681-1849
|1011-1346
|.751
|5978
|115.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|33
|282
|315
|6.1
|236
|4.5
|133
|0
|88
|173
|30
|Towns
|35
|137
|172
|8.2
|111
|5.3
|82
|0
|16
|65
|14
|Russell
|26
|120
|146
|3.0
|306
|6.2
|107
|1
|56
|133
|20
|Gobert
|141
|362
|503
|11.7
|38
|.9
|128
|1
|36
|75
|58
|McDaniels
|64
|123
|187
|3.8
|94
|1.9
|173
|0
|50
|74
|50
|Nowell
|30
|107
|137
|2.6
|110
|2.1
|82
|0
|36
|53
|4
|Reid
|51
|158
|209
|4.8
|39
|.9
|104
|0
|26
|56
|42
|Prince
|8
|56
|64
|2.3
|39
|1.4
|70
|0
|12
|31
|9
|Anderson
|29
|159
|188
|4.6
|169
|4.1
|96
|0
|51
|59
|36
|Rivers
|3
|67
|70
|1.8
|60
|1.5
|69
|0
|24
|21
|2
|Garza
|15
|16
|31
|1.8
|6
|.4
|25
|0
|2
|6
|1
|McLaughlin
|7
|23
|30
|1.7
|65
|3.6
|7
|0
|15
|14
|2
|Knight
|17
|25
|42
|1.5
|9
|.3
|30
|0
|8
|14
|3
|Forbes
|4
|9
|13
|.6
|14
|.6
|19
|0
|7
|9
|1
|Ryan
|2
|7
|9
|.6
|6
|.4
|6
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|2
|12
|14
|.7
|10
|.5
|12
|0
|5
|7
|4
|Minott
|2
|3
|5
|.7
|2
|.3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TEAM
|469
|1667
|2136
|41.1
|1314
|25.3
|1146
|2
|435
|793
|279
|OPPONENTS
|613
|1690
|2303
|44.3
|1332
|25.6
|1046
|4
|415
|800
|208
