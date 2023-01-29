AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards5236.5460-992.464144-382222-287.774128624.7
Towns2133.8153-303.50538-11792-104.88543620.8
Russell4933.0304-652.466128-327135-155.87187117.8
Gobert4330.8217-323.6720-3136-202.67357013.3
McDaniels4930.9222-428.51961-15957-77.74056211.5
Nowell5219.7225-512.43953-19263-83.75956610.9
Reid4417.6178-327.54440-12151-75.68044710.2
Prince2821.391-181.50339-9327-33.8182488.9
Anderson4126.5128-257.49826-5866-85.7763488.5
Rivers4021.379-172.45935-10026-31.8392195.5
Garza177.931-63.4927-2222-27.815915.4
McLaughlin1815.928-66.4248-349-91.000734.1
Knight287.537-61.6077-1727-39.6921083.9
Forbes2210.725-74.33810-3913-131.000733.3
Ryan157.715-38.39512-314-41.000463.1
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Moore205.613-31.4192-134-5.800321.6
Minott72.33-5.6000-14-41.000101.4
TEAM52240.52210-4486.493610-1709958-1233.7775988115.2
OPPONENTS52240.52143-4601.466681-18491011-1346.7515978115.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards332823156.12364.513308817330
Towns351371728.21115.3820166514
Russell261201463.03066.210715613320
Gobert14136250311.738.91281367558
McDaniels641231873.8941.91730507450
Nowell301071372.61102.182036534
Reid511582094.839.91040265642
Prince856642.3391.470012319
Anderson291591884.61694.1960515936
Rivers367701.8601.569024212
Garza1516311.86.4250261
McLaughlin723301.7653.67015142
Knight1725421.59.33008143
Forbes4913.614.6190791
Ryan279.66.460231
Lawson0111.00.010000
Moore21214.710.5120574
Minott235.72.320102
TEAM4691667213641.1131425.311462435793279
OPPONENTS6131690230344.3133225.610464415800208

