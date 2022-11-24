|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|18
|36.3
|146-319
|.458
|49-137
|53-76
|.697
|394
|21.9
|Towns
|18
|34.4
|137-261
|.525
|36-100
|78-87
|.897
|388
|21.6
|Russell
|18
|30.6
|92-215
|.428
|32-102
|34-45
|.756
|250
|13.9
|Gobert
|16
|32.0
|79-124
|.637
|0-2
|59-83
|.711
|217
|13.6
|McDaniels
|18
|30.2
|84-152
|.553
|20-53
|26-34
|.765
|214
|11.9
|Nowell
|18
|16.4
|68-169
|.402
|19-69
|17-22
|.773
|172
|9.6
|Prince
|18
|19.6
|51-103
|.495
|21-54
|19-22
|.864
|142
|7.9
|Reid
|12
|12.3
|37-66
|.561
|7-23
|13-18
|.722
|94
|7.8
|Anderson
|13
|19.8
|30-57
|.526
|6-15
|16-20
|.800
|82
|6.3
|McLaughlin
|15
|15.8
|23-53
|.434
|7-29
|6-6
|1.000
|59
|3.9
|Forbes
|9
|10.1
|9-31
|.290
|4-16
|4-4
|1.000
|26
|2.9
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Rivers
|8
|8.0
|4-13
|.308
|2-8
|5-6
|.833
|15
|1.9
|Knight
|7
|2.3
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|1-1
|1.000
|3
|0.4
|Garza
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Moore
|2
|1.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|18
|241.4
|762-1567
|.486
|203-610
|331-424
|.781
|2058
|114.3
|OPPONENTS
|18
|241.4
|732-1650
|.444
|255-696
|327-438
|.747
|2046
|113.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|8
|98
|106
|5.9
|69
|3.8
|52
|0
|23
|57
|6
|Towns
|32
|130
|162
|9.0
|98
|5.4
|70
|0
|14
|54
|12
|Russell
|11
|48
|59
|3.3
|117
|6.5
|33
|0
|24
|51
|11
|Gobert
|63
|138
|201
|12.6
|16
|1.0
|49
|0
|11
|23
|22
|McDaniels
|26
|37
|63
|3.5
|25
|1.4
|66
|0
|21
|27
|24
|Nowell
|9
|36
|45
|2.5
|37
|2.1
|26
|0
|9
|17
|2
|Prince
|6
|39
|45
|2.5
|21
|1.2
|43
|0
|6
|21
|4
|Reid
|7
|26
|33
|2.8
|7
|.6
|25
|0
|4
|8
|8
|Anderson
|7
|38
|45
|3.5
|35
|2.7
|15
|0
|13
|14
|9
|McLaughlin
|4
|20
|24
|1.6
|56
|3.7
|6
|0
|12
|9
|1
|Forbes
|3
|2
|5
|.6
|8
|.9
|6
|0
|7
|3
|0
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rivers
|0
|4
|4
|.5
|3
|.4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Knight
|0
|5
|5
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Garza
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|176
|622
|798
|44.3
|492
|27.3
|395
|0
|146
|289
|100
|OPPONENTS
|217
|579
|796
|44.2
|487
|27.1
|376
|0
|159
|267
|67
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.