AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards1836.3146-319.45849-13753-76.69739421.9
Towns1834.4137-261.52536-10078-87.89738821.6
Russell1830.692-215.42832-10234-45.75625013.9
Gobert1632.079-124.6370-259-83.71121713.6
McDaniels1830.284-152.55320-5326-34.76521411.9
Nowell1816.468-169.40219-6917-22.7731729.6
Prince1819.651-103.49521-5419-22.8641427.9
Reid1212.337-66.5617-2313-18.722947.8
Anderson1319.830-57.5266-1516-20.800826.3
McLaughlin1515.823-53.4347-296-61.000593.9
Forbes910.19-31.2904-164-41.000262.9
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Rivers88.04-13.3082-85-6.833151.9
Knight72.31-2.5000-11-11.00030.4
Garza11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
Moore21.50-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM18241.4762-1567.486203-610331-424.7812058114.3
OPPONENTS18241.4732-1650.444255-696327-438.7472046113.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards8981065.9693.852023576
Towns321301629.0985.4700145412
Russell1148593.31176.5330245111
Gobert6313820112.6161.0490112322
McDaniels2637633.5251.4660212724
Nowell936452.5372.12609172
Prince639452.5211.24306214
Reid726332.87.6250488
Anderson738453.5352.715013149
McLaughlin420241.6563.7601291
Forbes325.68.960730
Lawson0111.00.010000
Rivers044.53.410011
Knight055.70.020220
Garza000.00.000000
Moore000.00.000020
TEAM17662279844.349227.33950146289100
OPPONENTS21757979644.248727.1376015926767

