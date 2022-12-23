AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards3236.5264-580.45580-221129-171.75473723.0
Towns2133.8153-303.50538-11792-104.88543620.8
Russell3032.2184-400.46069-19557-72.79249416.5
Gobert2731.3146-221.6610-393-134.69438514.3
Nowell3219.8144-333.43238-12641-52.78836711.5
McDaniels2930.4125-239.52334-9232-42.76231610.9
Reid2616.5102-183.55724-6330-48.6252589.9
Prince1819.651-103.49521-5419-22.8641427.9
Anderson2524.366-138.47810-2940-50.8001827.3
Rivers2218.341-86.47721-5121-23.9131245.6
McLaughlin1815.928-66.4248-349-91.000734.1
Forbes1810.823-65.3549-3310-101.000653.6
Knight145.315-21.7141-410-13.769412.9
Garza64.25-9.5560-33-4.750132.2
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Minott52.83-4.7500-04-41.000102.0
Moore156.312-27.4442-124-5.800302.0
Ryan53.21-4.2501-40-0.00030.6
TEAM32240.81364-2783.490356-1041594-763.7793678114.9
OPPONENTS32240.81314-2856.460457-1222611-803.7613696115.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards231701936.01434.58905810114
Towns351371728.21115.3820166514
Russell1579943.11926.4671368416
Gobert10023133112.323.9831244334
Nowell2467912.8662.148021323
McDaniels35651003.4441.51020314433
Reid23891124.324.9590132722
Prince639452.5211.24306214
Anderson13931064.2853.4470283620
Rivers234361.6251.133012111
McLaughlin723301.7653.67015142
Forbes3710.612.7140771
Knight511161.13.290381
Garza2571.23.550010
Lawson0111.00.010000
Minott213.62.410101
Moore21113.98.5110573
Ryan000.02.400100
TEAM2971063136042.582925.97012277501169
OPPONENTS3621049141144.183826.26584262491118

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you