|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|32
|36.5
|264-580
|.455
|80-221
|129-171
|.754
|737
|23.0
|Towns
|21
|33.8
|153-303
|.505
|38-117
|92-104
|.885
|436
|20.8
|Russell
|30
|32.2
|184-400
|.460
|69-195
|57-72
|.792
|494
|16.5
|Gobert
|27
|31.3
|146-221
|.661
|0-3
|93-134
|.694
|385
|14.3
|Nowell
|32
|19.8
|144-333
|.432
|38-126
|41-52
|.788
|367
|11.5
|McDaniels
|29
|30.4
|125-239
|.523
|34-92
|32-42
|.762
|316
|10.9
|Reid
|26
|16.5
|102-183
|.557
|24-63
|30-48
|.625
|258
|9.9
|Prince
|18
|19.6
|51-103
|.495
|21-54
|19-22
|.864
|142
|7.9
|Anderson
|25
|24.3
|66-138
|.478
|10-29
|40-50
|.800
|182
|7.3
|Rivers
|22
|18.3
|41-86
|.477
|21-51
|21-23
|.913
|124
|5.6
|McLaughlin
|18
|15.9
|28-66
|.424
|8-34
|9-9
|1.000
|73
|4.1
|Forbes
|18
|10.8
|23-65
|.354
|9-33
|10-10
|1.000
|65
|3.6
|Knight
|14
|5.3
|15-21
|.714
|1-4
|10-13
|.769
|41
|2.9
|Garza
|6
|4.2
|5-9
|.556
|0-3
|3-4
|.750
|13
|2.2
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Minott
|5
|2.8
|3-4
|.750
|0-0
|4-4
|1.000
|10
|2.0
|Moore
|15
|6.3
|12-27
|.444
|2-12
|4-5
|.800
|30
|2.0
|Ryan
|5
|3.2
|1-4
|.250
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.6
|TEAM
|32
|240.8
|1364-2783
|.490
|356-1041
|594-763
|.779
|3678
|114.9
|OPPONENTS
|32
|240.8
|1314-2856
|.460
|457-1222
|611-803
|.761
|3696
|115.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|23
|170
|193
|6.0
|143
|4.5
|89
|0
|58
|101
|14
|Towns
|35
|137
|172
|8.2
|111
|5.3
|82
|0
|16
|65
|14
|Russell
|15
|79
|94
|3.1
|192
|6.4
|67
|1
|36
|84
|16
|Gobert
|100
|231
|331
|12.3
|23
|.9
|83
|1
|24
|43
|34
|Nowell
|24
|67
|91
|2.8
|66
|2.1
|48
|0
|21
|32
|3
|McDaniels
|35
|65
|100
|3.4
|44
|1.5
|102
|0
|31
|44
|33
|Reid
|23
|89
|112
|4.3
|24
|.9
|59
|0
|13
|27
|22
|Prince
|6
|39
|45
|2.5
|21
|1.2
|43
|0
|6
|21
|4
|Anderson
|13
|93
|106
|4.2
|85
|3.4
|47
|0
|28
|36
|20
|Rivers
|2
|34
|36
|1.6
|25
|1.1
|33
|0
|12
|11
|1
|McLaughlin
|7
|23
|30
|1.7
|65
|3.6
|7
|0
|15
|14
|2
|Forbes
|3
|7
|10
|.6
|12
|.7
|14
|0
|7
|7
|1
|Knight
|5
|11
|16
|1.1
|3
|.2
|9
|0
|3
|8
|1
|Garza
|2
|5
|7
|1.2
|3
|.5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minott
|2
|1
|3
|.6
|2
|.4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Moore
|2
|11
|13
|.9
|8
|.5
|11
|0
|5
|7
|3
|Ryan
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|2
|.4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|297
|1063
|1360
|42.5
|829
|25.9
|701
|2
|277
|501
|169
|OPPONENTS
|362
|1049
|1411
|44.1
|838
|26.2
|658
|4
|262
|491
|118
