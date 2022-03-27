AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Towns6833.5587-1110.529138-337364-439.829167624.6
Edwards6534.3485-1122.432192-543197-253.779135920.9
Russell6032.0377-912.413167-486175-213.822109618.3
Beasley7425.0313-801.391224-59543-54.79689312.1
McDaniels6726.1248-540.45977-24656-70.8006299.4
Beverley5325.6165-404.40879-22785-118.7204949.3
Reid7015.9214-433.49451-146107-140.7645868.4
Nowell5615.4175-367.47752-13761-78.7824638.3
Prince6316.7160-349.45879-20855-72.7644547.2
Vanderbilt6725.7195-332.5872-1379-120.6584717.0
Monroe321.09-14.6430-02-5.400206.7
McLaughlin5513.972-176.40918-7127-37.7301893.4
Knight357.136-74.4862-942-57.7371163.3
Okogie4410.533-90.36713-4427-41.6591062.4
Layman316.624-62.3876-309-12.750632.0
Wright33.02-3.6671-20-0.00051.7
Bolmaro326.712-43.2794-179-11.818371.2
Silva13.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM75241.33107-6832.4551105-31111338-1720.7788657115.4
OPPONENTS75241.32964-6536.453975-28331490-1906.7828393111.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Towns1794916709.92493.724106720878
Edwards562503064.72403.714919817344
Russell241802043.44277.112105515222
Beasley251922172.91081.5841374311
McDaniels762112874.3771.12200517352
Beverley591642234.22484.71591597049
Reid951812763.965.91510367266
Nowell21921132.01192.166024306
Prince211361572.559.91001434821
Vanderbilt2013845858.7881.31660926542
Monroe516217.0113.770244
McLaughlin1767841.51592.943051316
Knight2946752.119.53807178
Okogie2641671.521.5460212110
Layman626321.08.3110685
Wright000.01.310010
Bolmaro1523381.215.52506130
Silva0111.00.000000
TEAM8552501335644.7191425.5162846551074424
OPPONENTS8292616344545.9193525.8155625441220370

