|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Towns
|66
|33.5
|574-1087
|.528
|136-331
|357-432
|.826
|1641
|24.9
|Edwards
|63
|34.4
|472-1091
|.433
|189-531
|195-250
|.780
|1328
|21.1
|Russell
|58
|32.1
|368-887
|.415
|166-475
|173-209
|.828
|1075
|18.5
|Beasley
|72
|25.2
|309-790
|.391
|220-586
|38-49
|.776
|876
|12.2
|McDaniels
|67
|26.1
|248-540
|.459
|77-246
|56-70
|.800
|629
|9.4
|Beverley
|51
|25.5
|159-391
|.407
|78-221
|79-112
|.705
|475
|9.3
|Reid
|68
|15.9
|209-424
|.493
|50-144
|104-136
|.765
|572
|8.4
|Nowell
|54
|15.5
|169-353
|.479
|49-129
|58-75
|.773
|445
|8.2
|Prince
|61
|16.6
|151-332
|.455
|75-198
|53-70
|.757
|430
|7.0
|Vanderbilt
|65
|25.7
|186-316
|.589
|2-13
|73-112
|.652
|447
|6.9
|Monroe
|3
|21.0
|9-14
|.643
|0-0
|2-5
|.400
|20
|6.7
|Knight
|34
|7.1
|35-71
|.493
|2-9
|42-57
|.737
|114
|3.4
|McLaughlin
|53
|13.8
|64-164
|.390
|15-64
|26-35
|.743
|169
|3.2
|Okogie
|42
|10.9
|32-88
|.364
|12-42
|27-41
|.659
|103
|2.5
|Layman
|29
|6.9
|23-60
|.383
|5-29
|9-12
|.750
|60
|2.1
|Wright
|3
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|1.7
|Bolmaro
|30
|7.0
|12-42
|.286
|4-17
|8-9
|.889
|36
|1.2
|Silva
|1
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|73
|241.4
|3022-6653
|.454
|1081-3037
|1300-1674
|.777
|8425
|115.4
|OPPONENTS
|73
|241.4
|2884-6360
|.453
|953-2758
|1452-1858
|.781
|8173
|112.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Towns
|173
|477
|650
|9.8
|246
|3.7
|232
|0
|66
|206
|75
|Edwards
|55
|241
|296
|4.7
|232
|3.7
|143
|1
|96
|167
|44
|Russell
|23
|173
|196
|3.4
|412
|7.1
|118
|0
|55
|150
|22
|Beasley
|25
|187
|212
|2.9
|106
|1.5
|83
|1
|37
|41
|10
|McDaniels
|76
|211
|287
|4.3
|77
|1.1
|220
|0
|51
|73
|52
|Beverley
|58
|159
|217
|4.3
|240
|4.7
|156
|1
|58
|68
|48
|Reid
|93
|176
|269
|4.0
|62
|.9
|146
|0
|35
|71
|65
|Nowell
|21
|92
|113
|2.1
|117
|2.2
|63
|0
|24
|29
|6
|Prince
|21
|129
|150
|2.5
|58
|1.0
|94
|1
|43
|48
|21
|Vanderbilt
|193
|374
|567
|8.7
|87
|1.3
|164
|0
|90
|62
|42
|Monroe
|5
|16
|21
|7.0
|11
|3.7
|7
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Knight
|27
|46
|73
|2.1
|18
|.5
|37
|0
|7
|16
|7
|McLaughlin
|17
|62
|79
|1.5
|152
|2.9
|41
|0
|49
|30
|6
|Okogie
|26
|41
|67
|1.6
|20
|.5
|45
|0
|21
|21
|10
|Layman
|6
|25
|31
|1.1
|8
|.3
|11
|0
|6
|8
|5
|Wright
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bolmaro
|15
|22
|37
|1.2
|14
|.5
|25
|0
|6
|13
|0
|Silva
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|834
|2432
|3266
|44.7
|1861
|25.5
|1586
|4
|646
|1053
|417
|OPPONENTS
|808
|2549
|3357
|46.0
|1884
|25.8
|1517
|2
|534
|1196
|356
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.