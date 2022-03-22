AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Towns6633.5574-1087.528136-331357-432.826164124.9
Edwards6334.4472-1091.433189-531195-250.780132821.1
Russell5832.1368-887.415166-475173-209.828107518.5
Beasley7225.2309-790.391220-58638-49.77687612.2
McDaniels6726.1248-540.45977-24656-70.8006299.4
Beverley5125.5159-391.40778-22179-112.7054759.3
Reid6815.9209-424.49350-144104-136.7655728.4
Nowell5415.5169-353.47949-12958-75.7734458.2
Prince6116.6151-332.45575-19853-70.7574307.0
Vanderbilt6525.7186-316.5892-1373-112.6524476.9
Monroe321.09-14.6430-02-5.400206.7
Knight347.135-71.4932-942-57.7371143.4
McLaughlin5313.864-164.39015-6426-35.7431693.2
Okogie4210.932-88.36412-4227-41.6591032.5
Layman296.923-60.3835-299-12.750602.1
Wright33.02-3.6671-20-0.00051.7
Bolmaro307.012-42.2864-178-9.889361.2
Silva13.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM73241.43022-6653.4541081-30371300-1674.7778425115.4
OPPONENTS73241.42884-6360.453953-27581452-1858.7818173112.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Towns1734776509.82463.723206620675
Edwards552412964.72323.714319616744
Russell231731963.44127.111805515022
Beasley251872122.91061.5831374110
McDaniels762112874.3771.12200517352
Beverley581592174.32404.71561586848
Reid931762694.062.91460357165
Nowell21921132.11172.263024296
Prince211291502.5581.0941434821
Vanderbilt1933745678.7871.31640906242
Monroe516217.0113.770244
Knight2746732.118.53707167
McLaughlin1762791.51522.941049306
Okogie2641671.620.5450212110
Layman625311.18.3110685
Wright000.01.310010
Bolmaro1522371.214.52506130
Silva0111.00.000000
TEAM8342432326644.7186125.5158646461053417
OPPONENTS8082549335746.0188425.8151725341196356

