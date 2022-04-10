|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Towns
|74
|33.5
|642-1214
|.529
|150-366
|384-467
|.822
|1818
|24.6
|Edwards
|71
|34.5
|546-1237
|.441
|215-598
|218-278
|.784
|1525
|21.5
|Russell
|65
|32.0
|401-975
|.411
|176-518
|198-240
|.825
|1176
|18.1
|Beasley
|78
|25.1
|329-841
|.391
|238-631
|49-60
|.817
|945
|12.1
|Beverley
|57
|25.6
|176-433
|.406
|83-241
|93-129
|.721
|528
|9.3
|McDaniels
|69
|25.9
|252-547
|.461
|79-248
|56-70
|.800
|639
|9.3
|Nowell
|61
|15.6
|190-401
|.474
|60-155
|72-92
|.783
|512
|8.4
|Reid
|76
|15.7
|227-466
|.487
|55-162
|114-149
|.765
|623
|8.2
|Prince
|69
|17.1
|177-390
|.454
|86-229
|62-82
|.756
|502
|7.3
|Vanderbilt
|73
|25.6
|212-359
|.591
|2-13
|86-131
|.656
|512
|7.0
|Monroe
|3
|21.0
|9-14
|.643
|0-0
|2-5
|.400
|20
|6.7
|McLaughlin
|61
|14.5
|87-199
|.437
|27-85
|30-40
|.750
|231
|3.8
|Knight
|36
|7.0
|38-76
|.500
|3-10
|42-57
|.737
|121
|3.4
|Okogie
|48
|10.3
|37-97
|.381
|14-46
|32-47
|.681
|120
|2.5
|Layman
|33
|6.5
|27-70
|.386
|7-34
|10-14
|.714
|71
|2.2
|Wright
|4
|3.0
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|1.3
|Bolmaro
|34
|6.6
|13-45
|.289
|4-17
|9-11
|.818
|39
|1.1
|Silva
|1
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|81
|241.2
|3365-7367
|.457
|1200-3355
|1457-1872
|.778
|9387
|115.9
|OPPONENTS
|81
|241.2
|3254-7080
|.460
|1061-3041
|1598-2048
|.780
|9167
|113.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Towns
|194
|533
|727
|9.8
|269
|3.6
|267
|0
|72
|226
|83
|Edwards
|62
|281
|343
|4.8
|274
|3.9
|163
|1
|104
|189
|46
|Russell
|25
|191
|216
|3.3
|460
|7.1
|130
|0
|62
|165
|22
|Beasley
|26
|200
|226
|2.9
|115
|1.5
|87
|1
|43
|43
|12
|Beverley
|62
|177
|239
|4.2
|264
|4.6
|173
|1
|67
|73
|52
|McDaniels
|76
|217
|293
|4.2
|78
|1.1
|221
|0
|51
|74
|52
|Nowell
|22
|101
|123
|2.0
|128
|2.1
|73
|0
|27
|35
|9
|Reid
|100
|196
|296
|3.9
|71
|.9
|168
|0
|40
|80
|69
|Prince
|26
|148
|174
|2.5
|68
|1.0
|116
|1
|47
|53
|23
|Vanderbilt
|215
|406
|621
|8.5
|93
|1.3
|180
|0
|99
|71
|46
|Monroe
|5
|16
|21
|7.0
|11
|3.7
|7
|0
|2
|4
|4
|McLaughlin
|22
|70
|92
|1.5
|176
|2.9
|53
|0
|57
|36
|9
|Knight
|30
|47
|77
|2.1
|19
|.5
|38
|0
|7
|17
|8
|Okogie
|26
|41
|67
|1.4
|23
|.5
|49
|0
|24
|23
|11
|Layman
|6
|27
|33
|1.0
|9
|.3
|12
|0
|6
|10
|5
|Wright
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bolmaro
|15
|25
|40
|1.2
|17
|.5
|25
|0
|6
|13
|0
|Silva
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|912
|2677
|3589
|44.3
|2076
|25.6
|1763
|4
|714
|1162
|451
|OPPONENTS
|888
|2826
|3714
|45.9
|2127
|26.3
|1693
|2
|584
|1316
|394
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.