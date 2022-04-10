AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Towns7433.5642-1214.529150-366384-467.822181824.6
Edwards7134.5546-1237.441215-598218-278.784152521.5
Russell6532.0401-975.411176-518198-240.825117618.1
Beasley7825.1329-841.391238-63149-60.81794512.1
Beverley5725.6176-433.40683-24193-129.7215289.3
McDaniels6925.9252-547.46179-24856-70.8006399.3
Nowell6115.6190-401.47460-15572-92.7835128.4
Reid7615.7227-466.48755-162114-149.7656238.2
Prince6917.1177-390.45486-22962-82.7565027.3
Vanderbilt7325.6212-359.5912-1386-131.6565127.0
Monroe321.09-14.6430-02-5.400206.7
McLaughlin6114.587-199.43727-8530-40.7502313.8
Knight367.038-76.5003-1042-57.7371213.4
Okogie4810.337-97.38114-4632-47.6811202.5
Layman336.527-70.3867-3410-14.714712.2
Wright43.02-3.6671-20-0.00051.3
Bolmaro346.613-45.2894-179-11.818391.1
Silva13.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM81241.23365-7367.4571200-33551457-1872.7789387115.9
OPPONENTS81241.23254-7080.4601061-30411598-2048.7809167113.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Towns1945337279.82693.626707222683
Edwards622813434.82743.9163110418946
Russell251912163.34607.113006216522
Beasley262002262.91151.5871434312
Beverley621772394.22644.61731677352
McDaniels762172934.2781.12210517452
Nowell221011232.01282.173027359
Reid1001962963.971.91680408069
Prince261481742.5681.01161475323
Vanderbilt2154066218.5931.31800997146
Monroe516217.0113.770244
McLaughlin2270921.51762.953057369
Knight3047772.119.53807178
Okogie2641671.423.5490242311
Layman627331.09.31206105
Wright000.01.310010
Bolmaro1525401.217.52506130
Silva0111.00.000000
TEAM9122677358944.3207625.6176347141162451
OPPONENTS8882826371445.9212726.3169325841316394

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you