|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|13
|36.5
|106-230
|.461
|33-94
|38-57
|.667
|283
|21.8
|Towns
|13
|34.2
|95-190
|.500
|26-73
|53-58
|.914
|269
|20.7
|Gobert
|11
|32.3
|56-89
|.629
|0-2
|41-59
|.695
|153
|13.9
|Russell
|13
|29.7
|61-162
|.377
|23-77
|27-36
|.750
|172
|13.2
|McDaniels
|13
|29.5
|57-100
|.570
|12-34
|22-27
|.815
|148
|11.4
|Nowell
|13
|18.4
|57-138
|.413
|16-52
|13-17
|.765
|143
|11.0
|Reid
|9
|13.1
|31-53
|.585
|6-20
|8-12
|.667
|76
|8.4
|Prince
|13
|19.7
|37-76
|.487
|18-43
|6-7
|.857
|98
|7.5
|Anderson
|9
|19.1
|20-35
|.571
|4-11
|11-13
|.846
|55
|6.1
|Forbes
|8
|10.9
|9-29
|.310
|4-14
|4-4
|1.000
|26
|3.3
|McLaughlin
|11
|15.6
|14-36
|.389
|2-18
|6-6
|1.000
|36
|3.3
|Rivers
|6
|7.2
|2-9
|.222
|1-5
|4-4
|1.000
|9
|1.5
|Knight
|5
|2.6
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|1-1
|1.000
|3
|0.6
|Moore
|1
|2.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|13
|241.9
|546-1150
|.475
|145-445
|234-301
|.777
|1471
|113.2
|OPPONENTS
|13
|241.9
|544-1211
|.449
|188-513
|227-304
|.747
|1503
|115.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|7
|65
|72
|5.5
|51
|3.9
|39
|0
|15
|39
|3
|Towns
|25
|92
|117
|9.0
|70
|5.4
|49
|0
|8
|39
|8
|Gobert
|46
|96
|142
|12.9
|11
|1.0
|31
|0
|6
|17
|17
|Russell
|11
|35
|46
|3.5
|76
|5.8
|26
|0
|17
|40
|8
|McDaniels
|18
|27
|45
|3.5
|16
|1.2
|47
|0
|16
|21
|17
|Nowell
|8
|30
|38
|2.9
|30
|2.3
|18
|0
|7
|13
|2
|Reid
|6
|18
|24
|2.7
|3
|.3
|17
|0
|4
|7
|7
|Prince
|5
|29
|34
|2.6
|14
|1.1
|33
|0
|4
|12
|3
|Anderson
|4
|22
|26
|2.9
|24
|2.7
|9
|0
|7
|8
|5
|Forbes
|3
|2
|5
|.6
|8
|1.0
|5
|0
|7
|3
|0
|McLaughlin
|2
|18
|20
|1.8
|40
|3.6
|6
|0
|6
|6
|1
|Rivers
|0
|4
|4
|.7
|2
|.3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Knight
|0
|5
|5
|1.0
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Moore
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|135
|443
|578
|44.5
|345
|26.5
|282
|0
|99
|208
|72
|OPPONENTS
|160
|434
|594
|45.7
|372
|28.6
|268
|0
|112
|191
|50
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.