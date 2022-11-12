AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards1336.5106-230.46133-9438-57.66728321.8
Towns1334.295-190.50026-7353-58.91426920.7
Gobert1132.356-89.6290-241-59.69515313.9
Russell1329.761-162.37723-7727-36.75017213.2
McDaniels1329.557-100.57012-3422-27.81514811.4
Nowell1318.457-138.41316-5213-17.76514311.0
Reid913.131-53.5856-208-12.667768.4
Prince1319.737-76.48718-436-7.857987.5
Anderson919.120-35.5714-1111-13.846556.1
Forbes810.99-29.3104-144-41.000263.3
McLaughlin1115.614-36.3892-186-61.000363.3
Rivers67.22-9.2221-54-41.00091.5
Knight52.61-2.5000-11-11.00030.6
Moore12.00-1.0000-10-0.00000.0
TEAM13241.9546-1150.475145-445234-301.7771471113.2
OPPONENTS13241.9544-1211.449188-513227-304.7471503115.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards765725.5513.939015393
Towns25921179.0705.44908398
Gobert469614212.9111.031061717
Russell1135463.5765.826017408
McDaniels1827453.5161.2470162117
Nowell830382.9302.31807132
Reid618242.73.3170477
Prince529342.6141.13304123
Anderson422262.9242.790785
Forbes325.681.050730
McLaughlin218201.8403.660661
Rivers044.72.300011
Knight0551.00.020210
Moore000.00.000010
TEAM13544357844.534526.528209920872
OPPONENTS16043459445.737228.6268011219150

