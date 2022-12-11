AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Edwards2636.5213-468.45566-188103-133.77459522.9
Towns2133.8153-303.50538-11792-104.88543620.8
Russell2631.8157-340.46258-16154-68.79442616.4
Gobert2431.0126-192.6560-387-123.70733914.1
Nowell2618.5113-263.43033-10734-42.81029311.3
McDaniels2329.7101-187.54027-7127-35.77125611.1
Reid2014.567-130.51514-4720-29.6901688.4
Prince1819.651-103.49521-5419-22.8641427.9
Anderson2123.654-105.5149-2235-42.8331527.2
McLaughlin1815.928-66.4248-349-91.000734.1
Minott15.01-11.0000-02-21.00044.0
Forbes1210.315-45.3336-247-71.000433.6
Rivers1614.414-41.3415-2412-13.923452.8
Garza22.51-3.3330-12-21.00042.0
Lawson12.01-11.0000-00-0.00022.0
Moore96.67-17.4122-92-3.667182.0
Knight92.71-3.3330-13-5.60050.6
TEAM26241.01103-2268.486287-863508-639.7953001115.4
OPPONENTS26241.01080-2351.459363-971495-658.7523018116.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Edwards171321495.71054.074049839
Towns351371728.21115.3820166514
Russell1566813.11636.3551347414
Gobert8619728311.821.9751213830
Nowell1954732.8562.237015222
McDaniels2945743.2311.3830253628
Reid1756733.614.746071920
Prince639452.5211.24306214
Anderson1378914.3703.3310213218
McLaughlin723301.7653.67015142
Minott2133.011.010001
Forbes336.59.890750
Rivers020201.2161.0200371
Garza101.50.010000
Lawson0111.00.010000
Moore167.83.380151
Knight066.70.020320
TEAM251864111542.968626.45752223423144
OPPONENTS307842114944.268526.3545222639899

