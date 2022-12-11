|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Edwards
|26
|36.5
|213-468
|.455
|66-188
|103-133
|.774
|595
|22.9
|Towns
|21
|33.8
|153-303
|.505
|38-117
|92-104
|.885
|436
|20.8
|Russell
|26
|31.8
|157-340
|.462
|58-161
|54-68
|.794
|426
|16.4
|Gobert
|24
|31.0
|126-192
|.656
|0-3
|87-123
|.707
|339
|14.1
|Nowell
|26
|18.5
|113-263
|.430
|33-107
|34-42
|.810
|293
|11.3
|McDaniels
|23
|29.7
|101-187
|.540
|27-71
|27-35
|.771
|256
|11.1
|Reid
|20
|14.5
|67-130
|.515
|14-47
|20-29
|.690
|168
|8.4
|Prince
|18
|19.6
|51-103
|.495
|21-54
|19-22
|.864
|142
|7.9
|Anderson
|21
|23.6
|54-105
|.514
|9-22
|35-42
|.833
|152
|7.2
|McLaughlin
|18
|15.9
|28-66
|.424
|8-34
|9-9
|1.000
|73
|4.1
|Minott
|1
|5.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|4.0
|Forbes
|12
|10.3
|15-45
|.333
|6-24
|7-7
|1.000
|43
|3.6
|Rivers
|16
|14.4
|14-41
|.341
|5-24
|12-13
|.923
|45
|2.8
|Garza
|2
|2.5
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|2.0
|Lawson
|1
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|2.0
|Moore
|9
|6.6
|7-17
|.412
|2-9
|2-3
|.667
|18
|2.0
|Knight
|9
|2.7
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|3-5
|.600
|5
|0.6
|TEAM
|26
|241.0
|1103-2268
|.486
|287-863
|508-639
|.795
|3001
|115.4
|OPPONENTS
|26
|241.0
|1080-2351
|.459
|363-971
|495-658
|.752
|3018
|116.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Edwards
|17
|132
|149
|5.7
|105
|4.0
|74
|0
|49
|83
|9
|Towns
|35
|137
|172
|8.2
|111
|5.3
|82
|0
|16
|65
|14
|Russell
|15
|66
|81
|3.1
|163
|6.3
|55
|1
|34
|74
|14
|Gobert
|86
|197
|283
|11.8
|21
|.9
|75
|1
|21
|38
|30
|Nowell
|19
|54
|73
|2.8
|56
|2.2
|37
|0
|15
|22
|2
|McDaniels
|29
|45
|74
|3.2
|31
|1.3
|83
|0
|25
|36
|28
|Reid
|17
|56
|73
|3.6
|14
|.7
|46
|0
|7
|19
|20
|Prince
|6
|39
|45
|2.5
|21
|1.2
|43
|0
|6
|21
|4
|Anderson
|13
|78
|91
|4.3
|70
|3.3
|31
|0
|21
|32
|18
|McLaughlin
|7
|23
|30
|1.7
|65
|3.6
|7
|0
|15
|14
|2
|Minott
|2
|1
|3
|3.0
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Forbes
|3
|3
|6
|.5
|9
|.8
|9
|0
|7
|5
|0
|Rivers
|0
|20
|20
|1.2
|16
|1.0
|20
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Garza
|1
|0
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lawson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|1
|6
|7
|.8
|3
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|5
|1
|Knight
|0
|6
|6
|.7
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|TEAM
|251
|864
|1115
|42.9
|686
|26.4
|575
|2
|223
|423
|144
|OPPONENTS
|307
|842
|1149
|44.2
|685
|26.3
|545
|2
|226
|398
|99
