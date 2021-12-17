Statistics after 13 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Cousins
|477
|319
|66.9
|3569
|7.48
|27
|5.7
|5
|1.0
|64t
|103.5
|Jefferson
|4
|2
|50.0
|35
|8.75
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|24
|80.2
|TEAM
|481
|321
|66.7
|3476
|7.49
|27
|5.6
|5
|1.0
|64t
|103.3
|OPPONENTS
|460
|290
|63.0
|3275
|7.75
|24
|5.2
|11
|2.4
|77t
|94.3
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Cook
|198
|978
|4.9
|66
|6
|Mattison
|116
|432
|3.7
|48
|2
|Cousins
|22
|89
|4.0
|29
|1
|Ham
|7
|34
|4.9
|30
|0
|Abdullah
|7
|30
|4.3
|9
|0
|Nwangwu
|4
|16
|4.0
|9
|0
|Jefferson
|5
|10
|2.0
|11
|0
|Osborn
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|Thielen
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|361
|1601
|4.4
|66
|9
|OPPONENTS
|357
|1684
|4.7
|49
|12
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Jefferson
|85
|1288
|15.2
|56
|8
|Thielen
|64
|686
|10.7
|35
|10
|Conklin
|49
|489
|10.0
|40
|3
|Osborn
|38
|495
|13.0
|64t
|4
|Cook
|28
|219
|7.8
|24
|0
|Mattison
|24
|183
|7.6
|24
|1
|Ham
|12
|101
|8.4
|27
|0
|Westbrook
|9
|64
|7.1
|17
|0
|Herndon
|4
|40
|10.0
|17
|1
|Abdullah
|3
|17
|5.7
|10
|0
|Nwangwu
|2
|4
|2.0
|6
|0
|Stocker
|2
|12
|6.0
|7
|0
|Smith-Marsette
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|TEAM
|321
|3604
|11.2
|64t
|27
|OPPONENTS
|290
|3564
|12.3
|77t
|24
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Woods
|2
|39
|19.5
|27
|0
|Breeland
|2
|26
|13.0
|18
|0
|Kendricks
|2
|22
|11.0
|22
|0
|Vigil
|1
|38
|38.0
|38t
|1
|Bynum
|1
|27
|27.0
|27
|0
|H.Smith
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|Barr
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Dantzler
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|11
|162
|14.7
|38t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|5
|69
|13.8
|41
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Hunter
|6.0
|Griffen
|5.0
|Kendricks
|5.0
|Watts
|5.0
|Pierce
|3.0
|H.Smith
|3.0
|Wonnum
|3.0
|Richardson
|2.5
|B.Lynch
|2.0
|Tomlinson
|1.5
|Bynum
|1.0
|J.Lynch
|1.0
|Vigil
|1.0
|Woods
|1.0
|Barr
|0.5
|Willekes
|0.5
|TEAM
|41.0
|OPPONENTS
|18.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Berry
|54
|2535
|46.9
|42.9
|19
|63
|0
|TEAM
|55
|2535
|46.1
|42.1
|19
|63
|1
|OPPONENTS
|56
|2625
|46.9
|41.7
|21
|67
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Westbrook
|22
|0
|183
|8.3
|45
|0
|Osborn
|1
|0
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|TEAM
|23
|0
|190
|8.3
|45
|0
|OPPONENTS
|27
|0
|179
|6.6
|15
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Nwangwu
|10
|395
|39.5
|99t
|2
|Abdullah
|7
|162
|23.1
|45
|0
|Smith-Marsette
|4
|83
|20.8
|24
|0
|Mattison
|1
|18
|18.0
|18
|0
|TEAM
|22
|658
|29.9
|99t
|2
|OPPONENTS
|13
|269
|20.7
|30
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Barr
|0
|0
|1
|Boyd
|0
|1
|0
|Conklin
|1
|1
|0
|Cook
|3
|0
|0
|Cousins
|7
|3
|0
|Darrisaw
|0
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|0
|Kendricks
|0
|0
|1
|B.Lynch
|0
|0
|1
|J.Lynch
|0
|0
|1
|Mattison
|1
|0
|0
|Thielen
|1
|1
|0
|Tomlinson
|0
|0
|1
|Westbrook
|2
|1
|0
|TEAM
|16
|8
|5
|OPPONENTS
|10
|3
|6
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|79
|103
|81
|75
|6
|344
|OPPONENTS
|40
|109
|82
|96
|6
|333
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Joseph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|32
|55
|0
|108
|Thielen
|10
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Jefferson
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Cook
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Osborn
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Conklin
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mattison
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nwangwu
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Cousins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Herndon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Vigil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|39
|9
|27
|2
|27
|32
|55
|0
|315
|OPPONENTS
|38
|12
|24
|0
|24
|29
|62
|0
|300
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Joseph
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|9/
|10
|6/
|8
|6/
|8
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|9/
|10
|6/
|8
|6/
|8
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|7/
|8
|7/
|11
|6/
|6
