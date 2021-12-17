Statistics after 13 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Cousins47731966.935697.48275.751.064t103.5
Jefferson4250.0358.7500.000.02480.2
TEAM48132166.734767.49275.651.064t103.3
OPPONENTS46029063.032757.75245.2112.477t94.3

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Cook1989784.9666
Mattison1164323.7482
Cousins22894.0291
Ham7344.9300
Abdullah7304.390
Nwangwu4164.090
Jefferson5102.0110
Osborn11010.0100
Thielen122.020
TEAM36116014.4669
OPPONENTS35716844.74912

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Jefferson85128815.2568
Thielen6468610.73510
Conklin4948910.0403
Osborn3849513.064t4
Cook282197.8240
Mattison241837.6241
Ham121018.4270
Westbrook9647.1170
Herndon44010.0171
Abdullah3175.7100
Nwangwu242.060
Stocker2126.070
Smith-Marsette166.060
TEAM321360411.264t27
OPPONENTS290356412.377t24

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Woods23919.5270
Breeland22613.0180
Kendricks22211.0220
Vigil13838.038t1
Bynum12727.0270
H.Smith11010.0100
Barr100.000
Dantzler100.000
TEAM1116214.738t1
OPPONENTS56913.8410

SACKSNO.
Hunter6.0
Griffen5.0
Kendricks5.0
Watts5.0
Pierce3.0
H.Smith3.0
Wonnum3.0
Richardson2.5
B.Lynch2.0
Tomlinson1.5
Bynum1.0
J.Lynch1.0
Vigil1.0
Woods1.0
Barr0.5
Willekes0.5
TEAM41.0
OPPONENTS18.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Berry54253546.942.919630
TEAM55253546.142.119631
OPPONENTS56262546.941.721670

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Westbrook2201838.3450
Osborn1077.070
TEAM2301908.3450
OPPONENTS2701796.6150

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Nwangwu1039539.599t2
Abdullah716223.1450
Smith-Marsette48320.8240
Mattison11818.0180
TEAM2265829.999t2
OPPONENTS1326920.7300

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Barr001
Boyd010
Conklin110
Cook300
Cousins730
Darrisaw010
Jefferson100
Kendricks001
B.Lynch001
J.Lynch001
Mattison100
Thielen110
Tomlinson001
Westbrook210
TEAM1685
OPPONENTS1036

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM7910381756344
OPPONENTS4010982966333

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Joseph000027312732550108
Thielen10010000000060
Jefferson808000000048
Cook660000000038
Osborn404000000024
Conklin303000000018
Mattison321000000018
Nwangwu200200000012
Cousins11000000006
Herndon10100000006
Vigil10000000006
TEAM39927227312732550315
OPPONENTS381224031312429620300

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Joseph0/06/69/106/86/8
TEAM0/06/69/106/86/8
OPPONENTS0/04/47/87/116/6

