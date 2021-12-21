Statistics after 14 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Cousins50133166.136567.3295.861.264t101.9
Jefferson4250.0358.7500.000.02480.2
TEAM50533365.935377.31295.761.264t101.7
OPPONENTS49931663.335307.71255.0112.277t94.5

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Cook22610674.7666
Mattison1164323.7482
Cousins24994.1291
Nwangwu7497.0190
Ham7344.9300
Abdullah7304.390
Jefferson5102.0110
Osborn11010.0100
Thielen122.020
TEAM39417334.4669
OPPONENTS38517994.74912

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Jefferson89133515.0569
Thielen6468610.73510
Conklin504969.9403
Osborn4151612.664t4
Cook302217.4240
Mattison241837.6241
Ham131048.0270
Westbrook9647.1170
Herndon44010.0171
Abdullah3175.7100
Nwangwu242.060
Smith-Marsette2136.57t1
Stocker2126.070
TEAM333369111.164t29
OPPONENTS316384912.277t25

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Woods23919.5270
Breeland22613.0180
Kendricks22211.0220
Vigil13838.038t1
Bynum12727.0270
H.Smith11010.0100
Barr100.000
Dantzler100.000
TEAM1116214.738t1
OPPONENTS69616.0410

SACKSNO.
Hunter6.0
Wonnum6.0
Griffen5.0
Kendricks5.0
Watts5.0
Pierce3.0
H.Smith3.0
Richardson2.5
B.Lynch2.0
Tomlinson1.5
Bynum1.0
J.Lynch1.0
Vigil1.0
Woods1.0
Barr0.5
Willekes0.5
TEAM44.0
OPPONENTS22.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Berry61283046.442.321630
TEAM62283045.641.621631
OPPONENTS59278647.242.122720

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Westbrook2201838.3450
Osborn40235.8110
TEAM2602067.9450
OPPONENTS3001846.1150

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Nwangwu1244637.299t2
Abdullah716223.1450
Smith-Marsette48320.8240
Mattison11818.0180
TEAM2470929.599t2
OPPONENTS1533022.0340

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Barr002
Boyd011
Conklin110
Cook300
Cousins830
Darrisaw020
Jefferson100
Kendricks001
B.Lynch001
J.Lynch001
Mattison100
Richardson001
Thielen110
Tomlinson001
Westbrook210
TEAM1798
OPPONENTS1446

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM8610688756361
OPPONENTS40112821026342

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Joseph000029332833550113
Thielen10010000000060
Jefferson909000000054
Cook660000000038
Osborn404000000024
Conklin303000000018
Mattison321000000018
Nwangwu200200000012
Cousins11000000006
Herndon10100000006
Smith-Marsette10100000006
Vigil10000000006
TEAM41929229332833550330
OPPONENTS391225031312531620309

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Joseph0/06/610/116/86/8
TEAM0/06/610/116/86/8
OPPONENTS0/04/48/97/126/6

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you