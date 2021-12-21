Statistics after 14 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Cousins
|501
|331
|66.1
|3656
|7.3
|29
|5.8
|6
|1.2
|64t
|101.9
|Jefferson
|4
|2
|50.0
|35
|8.75
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|24
|80.2
|TEAM
|505
|333
|65.9
|3537
|7.31
|29
|5.7
|6
|1.2
|64t
|101.7
|OPPONENTS
|499
|316
|63.3
|3530
|7.71
|25
|5.0
|11
|2.2
|77t
|94.5
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Cook
|226
|1067
|4.7
|66
|6
|Mattison
|116
|432
|3.7
|48
|2
|Cousins
|24
|99
|4.1
|29
|1
|Nwangwu
|7
|49
|7.0
|19
|0
|Ham
|7
|34
|4.9
|30
|0
|Abdullah
|7
|30
|4.3
|9
|0
|Jefferson
|5
|10
|2.0
|11
|0
|Osborn
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|Thielen
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|394
|1733
|4.4
|66
|9
|OPPONENTS
|385
|1799
|4.7
|49
|12
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Jefferson
|89
|1335
|15.0
|56
|9
|Thielen
|64
|686
|10.7
|35
|10
|Conklin
|50
|496
|9.9
|40
|3
|Osborn
|41
|516
|12.6
|64t
|4
|Cook
|30
|221
|7.4
|24
|0
|Mattison
|24
|183
|7.6
|24
|1
|Ham
|13
|104
|8.0
|27
|0
|Westbrook
|9
|64
|7.1
|17
|0
|Herndon
|4
|40
|10.0
|17
|1
|Abdullah
|3
|17
|5.7
|10
|0
|Nwangwu
|2
|4
|2.0
|6
|0
|Smith-Marsette
|2
|13
|6.5
|7t
|1
|Stocker
|2
|12
|6.0
|7
|0
|TEAM
|333
|3691
|11.1
|64t
|29
|OPPONENTS
|316
|3849
|12.2
|77t
|25
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Woods
|2
|39
|19.5
|27
|0
|Breeland
|2
|26
|13.0
|18
|0
|Kendricks
|2
|22
|11.0
|22
|0
|Vigil
|1
|38
|38.0
|38t
|1
|Bynum
|1
|27
|27.0
|27
|0
|H.Smith
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|Barr
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Dantzler
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|11
|162
|14.7
|38t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|6
|96
|16.0
|41
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Hunter
|6.0
|Wonnum
|6.0
|Griffen
|5.0
|Kendricks
|5.0
|Watts
|5.0
|Pierce
|3.0
|H.Smith
|3.0
|Richardson
|2.5
|B.Lynch
|2.0
|Tomlinson
|1.5
|Bynum
|1.0
|J.Lynch
|1.0
|Vigil
|1.0
|Woods
|1.0
|Barr
|0.5
|Willekes
|0.5
|TEAM
|44.0
|OPPONENTS
|22.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Berry
|61
|2830
|46.4
|42.3
|21
|63
|0
|TEAM
|62
|2830
|45.6
|41.6
|21
|63
|1
|OPPONENTS
|59
|2786
|47.2
|42.1
|22
|72
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Westbrook
|22
|0
|183
|8.3
|45
|0
|Osborn
|4
|0
|23
|5.8
|11
|0
|TEAM
|26
|0
|206
|7.9
|45
|0
|OPPONENTS
|30
|0
|184
|6.1
|15
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Nwangwu
|12
|446
|37.2
|99t
|2
|Abdullah
|7
|162
|23.1
|45
|0
|Smith-Marsette
|4
|83
|20.8
|24
|0
|Mattison
|1
|18
|18.0
|18
|0
|TEAM
|24
|709
|29.5
|99t
|2
|OPPONENTS
|15
|330
|22.0
|34
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Barr
|0
|0
|2
|Boyd
|0
|1
|1
|Conklin
|1
|1
|0
|Cook
|3
|0
|0
|Cousins
|8
|3
|0
|Darrisaw
|0
|2
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|0
|Kendricks
|0
|0
|1
|B.Lynch
|0
|0
|1
|J.Lynch
|0
|0
|1
|Mattison
|1
|0
|0
|Richardson
|0
|0
|1
|Thielen
|1
|1
|0
|Tomlinson
|0
|0
|1
|Westbrook
|2
|1
|0
|TEAM
|17
|9
|8
|OPPONENTS
|14
|4
|6
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|86
|106
|88
|75
|6
|361
|OPPONENTS
|40
|112
|82
|102
|6
|342
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Joseph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|33
|55
|0
|113
|Thielen
|10
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Jefferson
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Cook
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Osborn
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Conklin
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mattison
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nwangwu
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Cousins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Herndon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Smith-Marsette
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Vigil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|41
|9
|29
|2
|28
|33
|55
|0
|330
|OPPONENTS
|39
|12
|25
|0
|25
|31
|62
|0
|309
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Joseph
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|10/
|11
|6/
|8
|6/
|8
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|10/
|11
|6/
|8
|6/
|8
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|8/
|9
|7/
|12
|6/
|6
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.