Statistics after 16 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Cousins53935866.439717.37305.671.364t101.3
Mannion362261.11895.2512.800.03084.1
Jefferson4250.0358.7500.000.02480.2
Mond3266.751.6700.000.0670.1
TEAM58238466.040117.22315.371.264t99.9
OPPONENTS57836863.740347.53284.8142.477t92.6

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Cook23510804.6666
Mattison1294733.7483
Cousins281164.1291
Nwangwu12574.8190
Ham7344.9300
Abdullah7304.390
Mannion2147.0110
Jefferson5102.0110
Osborn11010.0100
Thielen122.020
TEAM42718264.36610
OPPONENTS45021324.74915

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Jefferson103150914.7569
Thielen6772610.83510
Conklin595879.9403
Osborn4963412.964t6
Cook332216.7240
Mattison312257.3241
Ham161187.4270
Westbrook10686.8170
Herndon44010.0171
Nwangwu492.360
Abdullah3175.7100
Smith-Marsette2136.57t1
Stocker2126.070
Bradbury12121.0210
TEAM384420010.964t31
OPPONENTS368435311.877t28

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Woods35418.0270
Barr3113.780
Breeland22613.0180
Kendricks22211.0220
Vigil13838.038t1
Bynum12727.0270
H.Smith11010.0100
Dantzler100.000
TEAM1418813.438t1
OPPONENTS711516.4410

SACKSNO.
Hunter6.0
Wonnum6.0
Griffen5.0
Kendricks5.0
Watts5.0
Pierce3.0
H.Smith3.0
Richardson2.5
B.Lynch2.0
Tomlinson1.5
Bynum1.0
J.Lynch1.0
Vigil1.0
Woods1.0
Barr0.5
Willekes0.5
TEAM44.0
OPPONENTS27.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Berry72335246.641.624640
TEAM73335245.941.024641
OPPONENTS63295746.941.823720

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Westbrook2201838.3450
Osborn40235.8110
TEAM2602067.9450
OPPONENTS3502928.361t1

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Nwangwu1654133.899t2
Abdullah716223.1450
Smith-Marsette48320.8240
Mattison11818.0180
Gallman177.070
Metellus100.000
TEAM3081127.099t2
OPPONENTS1634721.7340

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Barr002
Boyd011
Conklin110
Cook300
Cousins1140
Darrisaw030
Jefferson100
Kendricks001
B.Lynch001
J.Lynch001
Mattison110
Richardson001
Thielen110
Tomlinson001
Westbrook210
TEAM20128
OPPONENTS1556

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM86112105856394
OPPONENTS50135991196409

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Joseph000032363237550128
Thielen10010000000060
Jefferson909000000054
Cook660000000038
Osborn606000000036
Mattison431000000024
Conklin303000000018
Nwangwu200200000012
Cousins11000000006
Herndon10100000006
Smith-Marsette10100000006
Vigil10000000006
TEAM441031232363237550360
OPPONENTS461528138383137620369

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Joseph0/08/810/117/97/9
TEAM0/08/810/117/97/9
OPPONENTS0/05/513/147/126/6

