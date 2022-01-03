Statistics after 16 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Cousins
|539
|358
|66.4
|3971
|7.37
|30
|5.6
|7
|1.3
|64t
|101.3
|Mannion
|36
|22
|61.1
|189
|5.25
|1
|2.8
|0
|0.0
|30
|84.1
|Jefferson
|4
|2
|50.0
|35
|8.75
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|24
|80.2
|Mond
|3
|2
|66.7
|5
|1.67
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|6
|70.1
|TEAM
|582
|384
|66.0
|4011
|7.22
|31
|5.3
|7
|1.2
|64t
|99.9
|OPPONENTS
|578
|368
|63.7
|4034
|7.53
|28
|4.8
|14
|2.4
|77t
|92.6
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Cook
|235
|1080
|4.6
|66
|6
|Mattison
|129
|473
|3.7
|48
|3
|Cousins
|28
|116
|4.1
|29
|1
|Nwangwu
|12
|57
|4.8
|19
|0
|Ham
|7
|34
|4.9
|30
|0
|Abdullah
|7
|30
|4.3
|9
|0
|Mannion
|2
|14
|7.0
|11
|0
|Jefferson
|5
|10
|2.0
|11
|0
|Osborn
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|Thielen
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|TEAM
|427
|1826
|4.3
|66
|10
|OPPONENTS
|450
|2132
|4.7
|49
|15
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Jefferson
|103
|1509
|14.7
|56
|9
|Thielen
|67
|726
|10.8
|35
|10
|Conklin
|59
|587
|9.9
|40
|3
|Osborn
|49
|634
|12.9
|64t
|6
|Cook
|33
|221
|6.7
|24
|0
|Mattison
|31
|225
|7.3
|24
|1
|Ham
|16
|118
|7.4
|27
|0
|Westbrook
|10
|68
|6.8
|17
|0
|Herndon
|4
|40
|10.0
|17
|1
|Nwangwu
|4
|9
|2.3
|6
|0
|Abdullah
|3
|17
|5.7
|10
|0
|Smith-Marsette
|2
|13
|6.5
|7t
|1
|Stocker
|2
|12
|6.0
|7
|0
|Bradbury
|1
|21
|21.0
|21
|0
|TEAM
|384
|4200
|10.9
|64t
|31
|OPPONENTS
|368
|4353
|11.8
|77t
|28
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Woods
|3
|54
|18.0
|27
|0
|Barr
|3
|11
|3.7
|8
|0
|Breeland
|2
|26
|13.0
|18
|0
|Kendricks
|2
|22
|11.0
|22
|0
|Vigil
|1
|38
|38.0
|38t
|1
|Bynum
|1
|27
|27.0
|27
|0
|H.Smith
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|Dantzler
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|14
|188
|13.4
|38t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|7
|115
|16.4
|41
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Hunter
|6.0
|Wonnum
|6.0
|Griffen
|5.0
|Kendricks
|5.0
|Watts
|5.0
|Pierce
|3.0
|H.Smith
|3.0
|Richardson
|2.5
|B.Lynch
|2.0
|Tomlinson
|1.5
|Bynum
|1.0
|J.Lynch
|1.0
|Vigil
|1.0
|Woods
|1.0
|Barr
|0.5
|Willekes
|0.5
|TEAM
|44.0
|OPPONENTS
|27.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Berry
|72
|3352
|46.6
|41.6
|24
|64
|0
|TEAM
|73
|3352
|45.9
|41.0
|24
|64
|1
|OPPONENTS
|63
|2957
|46.9
|41.8
|23
|72
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Westbrook
|22
|0
|183
|8.3
|45
|0
|Osborn
|4
|0
|23
|5.8
|11
|0
|TEAM
|26
|0
|206
|7.9
|45
|0
|OPPONENTS
|35
|0
|292
|8.3
|61t
|1
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Nwangwu
|16
|541
|33.8
|99t
|2
|Abdullah
|7
|162
|23.1
|45
|0
|Smith-Marsette
|4
|83
|20.8
|24
|0
|Mattison
|1
|18
|18.0
|18
|0
|Gallman
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Metellus
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|30
|811
|27.0
|99t
|2
|OPPONENTS
|16
|347
|21.7
|34
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Barr
|0
|0
|2
|Boyd
|0
|1
|1
|Conklin
|1
|1
|0
|Cook
|3
|0
|0
|Cousins
|11
|4
|0
|Darrisaw
|0
|3
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|0
|Kendricks
|0
|0
|1
|B.Lynch
|0
|0
|1
|J.Lynch
|0
|0
|1
|Mattison
|1
|1
|0
|Richardson
|0
|0
|1
|Thielen
|1
|1
|0
|Tomlinson
|0
|0
|1
|Westbrook
|2
|1
|0
|TEAM
|20
|12
|8
|OPPONENTS
|15
|5
|6
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|86
|112
|105
|85
|6
|394
|OPPONENTS
|50
|135
|99
|119
|6
|409
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Joseph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|37
|55
|0
|128
|Thielen
|10
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Jefferson
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Cook
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Osborn
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Mattison
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Conklin
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nwangwu
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Cousins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Herndon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Smith-Marsette
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Vigil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|44
|10
|31
|2
|32
|37
|55
|0
|360
|OPPONENTS
|46
|15
|28
|1
|31
|37
|62
|0
|369
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Joseph
|0/
|0
|8/
|8
|10/
|11
|7/
|9
|7/
|9
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|8/
|8
|10/
|11
|7/
|9
|7/
|9
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|5/
|5
|13/
|14
|7/
|12
|6/
|6
