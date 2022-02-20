FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI (20-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins340-50-00-0010
Scott294-81-23-5249
Austin367-108-123-151222
Monk317-124-50-11318
Reid301-30-01-2212
Kitchens50-00-00-1000
Puckett20-00-00-0000
Berry10-00-00-0000
Bracey31-10-01-1002
Johnson172-60-01-1014
Harris-Smith80-00-01-3110
McGee40-10-01-1010
Team00-00-03-6000
Totals20022-4613-1914-3671457

Percentages: FG 47.8, FT 68.4.

3-Point Goals: 0-8, 0.0 (Collins 0-4, Austin 0-1, Reid 0-2, McGee 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Austin 2, Scott 1, Kitchens 1)

Turnovers: 27 (Monk 7, Scott 5, Team 4, Austin 3, Johnson 3, Reid 2, Puckett 2, Harris-Smith 1)

Steals: 10 (Scott 3, Monk 3, Austin 2, Collins 1, Johnson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
VANDERBILT (12-16)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alexander333-100-00-2106
Smith342-40-03-3044
Sacha Washington81-20-00-2052
Cambridge363-72-61-2218
Moore368-172-20-31019
Chambers261-40-03-5122
LaChance10-00-00-0000
Demi Washington102-30-00-1034
Cheesman20-00-00-0000
Flournoy141-20-00-0012
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20021-494-88-2051647

Percentages: FG 42.9, FT 50.0.

3-Point Goals: 1-9, 11.1 (Moore 1-6, Alexander 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Alexander 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Cambridge 4, Moore 4, D.Washington 2, Chambers 2, S.Washington 2, Flournoy 2, Team 2, Alexander 1, Cheesman 1)

Steals: 15 (Cambridge 6, Chambers 5, Moore 2, Alexander 1, Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Mississippi1312131957
Vanderbilt111414847

A_1,964

Officials_Timothy Greene, Maggie Tieman, Dee Kantner

