|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI (20-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|34
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Scott
|29
|4-8
|1-2
|3-5
|2
|4
|9
|Austin
|36
|7-10
|8-12
|3-15
|1
|2
|22
|Monk
|31
|7-12
|4-5
|0-1
|1
|3
|18
|Reid
|30
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|2
|Kitchens
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Puckett
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Berry
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Bracey
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson
|17
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Harris-Smith
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|McGee
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-46
|13-19
|14-36
|7
|14
|57
Percentages: FG 47.8, FT 68.4.
3-Point Goals: 0-8, 0.0 (Collins 0-4, Austin 0-1, Reid 0-2, McGee 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Austin 2, Scott 1, Kitchens 1)
Turnovers: 27 (Monk 7, Scott 5, Team 4, Austin 3, Johnson 3, Reid 2, Puckett 2, Harris-Smith 1)
Steals: 10 (Scott 3, Monk 3, Austin 2, Collins 1, Johnson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT (12-16)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alexander
|33
|3-10
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|Smith
|34
|2-4
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|4
|4
|Sacha Washington
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|5
|2
|Cambridge
|36
|3-7
|2-6
|1-2
|2
|1
|8
|Moore
|36
|8-17
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|19
|Chambers
|26
|1-4
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|2
|2
|LaChance
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Demi Washington
|10
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|4
|Cheesman
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Flournoy
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-49
|4-8
|8-20
|5
|16
|47
Percentages: FG 42.9, FT 50.0.
3-Point Goals: 1-9, 11.1 (Moore 1-6, Alexander 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Alexander 1)
Turnovers: 20 (Cambridge 4, Moore 4, D.Washington 2, Chambers 2, S.Washington 2, Flournoy 2, Team 2, Alexander 1, Cheesman 1)
Steals: 15 (Cambridge 6, Chambers 5, Moore 2, Alexander 1, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Mississippi
|13
|12
|13
|19
|—
|57
|Vanderbilt
|11
|14
|14
|8
|—
|47
A_1,964
Officials_Timothy Greene, Maggie Tieman, Dee Kantner