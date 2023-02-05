FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI (19-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Davis196-83-41-31215
Scott266-113-71-72015
Singleton221-50-01-6132
Baker297-132-20-32118
Taylor231-21-20-3633
Collins283-90-01-2127
Igbokwe191-21-44-11223
Berry20-00-00-0000
Eaton60-30-01-1000
Salary130-42-40-2242
Thompson131-30-02-3033
Team00-00-02-7000
Totals20026-6012-2313-48172068

Percentages: FG 43.333, FT .522.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Baker 2-3, Collins 1-5, Thompson 1-1, Singleton 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Eaton 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Igbokwe 3, Singleton 2, Collins 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Taylor 4, Davis 3, Scott 3, Baker 3, Thompson 2, Singleton 1, Igbokwe 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Baker 3, Scott 1, Taylor 1, Collins 1, Igbokwe 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
FLORIDA (14-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dut152-31-21-3136
Kyle162-50-02-4024
Deans271-117-101-101110
Rickards211-60-00-2122
Rimdal262-60-00-4226
Clausen10-00-00-1000
Merritt130-10-00-0100
Correa234-151-22-2009
Perry80-21-20-0021
Warren110-00-00-1010
Taliyah Wyche190-10-01-1110
Tatyana Wyche201-42-42-5044
Team00-00-01-1000
Totals20013-5412-2010-3471842

Percentages: FG 24.074, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Rimdal 2-2, Dut 1-1, Deans 1-5, Correa 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Dut 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Rickards 4, Rimdal 4, Deans 3, Merritt 3, Kyle 2, Tal.Wyche 2, Perry 1)

Steals: 9 (Correa 3, Merritt 2, Dut 1, Kyle 1, Deans 1, Rimdal 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Florida111281142
Mississippi1419102568

A_3,216

Officials_Kylie Galloway, Timothy Greene, Angelica Suffren

