|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI (2-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Scott
|18
|4-6
|6-9
|2-4
|2
|0
|14
|Austin
|25
|9-16
|2-3
|3-13
|0
|2
|20
|Baker
|28
|3-12
|0-0
|2-4
|5
|0
|6
|Reid
|21
|0-1
|4-4
|1-3
|8
|0
|4
|Salary
|27
|1-2
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|4
|3
|Collins
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Kitchens
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Berry
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Bracey
|16
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|4
|6
|Douglas
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Monk
|15
|4-4
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|8
|Harris-Smith
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|2
|Sorrentino
|12
|3-6
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-58
|13-18
|16-44
|24
|18
|71
Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 0-10, 0 (Baker 0-4, Salary 0-1, Bracey 0-2, Douglas 0-1, Sorrentino 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Austin 3, Salary 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Austin 2, Baker 2, Reid 2, Bracey 2, Scott 1, Salary 1, Kitchens 1, Monk 1)
Steals: 9 (Austin 2, Salary 2, Bracey 2, Baker 1, Monk 1, McGee 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAMAR (1-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|27
|1-7
|3-5
|4-6
|1
|4
|5
|Dean
|34
|2-10
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|4
|Gibbs
|28
|2-5
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|1
|5
|McQueen
|17
|1-4
|3-3
|1-4
|0
|2
|6
|Mitchell
|27
|0-4
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|0
|Wilson
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Hastings
|33
|3-9
|4-7
|0-1
|2
|4
|11
|LeMelle
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Weems
|22
|0-1
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|11-45
|11-17
|10-24
|7
|20
|37
Percentages: FG 24.444, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 4-10, .4 (Gibbs 1-2, McQueen 1-1, Hastings 1-3, LeMelle 1-2, Dean 0-1, Mitchell 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Gibbs 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Mitchell 6, Gibbs 4, Hastings 4, Dean 3, Team 2)
Steals: 4 (Hastings 2, Dean 1, LeMelle 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Lamar
|14
|12
|4
|7
|—
|37
|Mississippi
|18
|21
|18
|14
|—
|71
A_1,232
Officials_DeMoya Williams, Jody Cantrell, Felicia Grinter