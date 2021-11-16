FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Scott184-66-92-42014
Austin259-162-33-130220
Baker283-120-02-4506
Reid210-14-41-3804
Salary271-21-20-3343
Collins40-00-00-1020
Kitchens101-10-00-0022
Berry10-00-00-0000
Bracey163-50-01-3246
Douglas40-20-00-0010
Monk154-40-00-0328
Harris-Smith40-00-00-0000
McGee151-30-02-4102
Sorrentino123-60-02-5016
Team00-00-03-4000
Totals20029-5813-1816-44241871

Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 0-10, 0 (Baker 0-4, Salary 0-1, Bracey 0-2, Douglas 0-1, Sorrentino 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Austin 3, Salary 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Austin 2, Baker 2, Reid 2, Bracey 2, Scott 1, Salary 1, Kitchens 1, Monk 1)

Steals: 9 (Austin 2, Salary 2, Bracey 2, Baker 1, Monk 1, McGee 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
LAMAR (1-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Davis271-73-54-6145
Dean342-100-00-0044
Gibbs282-50-02-3215
McQueen171-43-31-4026
Mitchell270-40-01-3220
Wilson30-20-01-1010
Hastings333-94-70-12411
LeMelle92-30-00-0005
Weems220-11-21-3021
Team00-00-00-3000
Totals20011-4511-1710-2472037

Percentages: FG 24.444, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 4-10, .4 (Gibbs 1-2, McQueen 1-1, Hastings 1-3, LeMelle 1-2, Dean 0-1, Mitchell 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gibbs 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Mitchell 6, Gibbs 4, Hastings 4, Dean 3, Team 2)

Steals: 4 (Hastings 2, Dean 1, LeMelle 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Lamar14124737
Mississippi1821181471

A_1,232

Officials_DeMoya Williams, Jody Cantrell, Felicia Grinter

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you