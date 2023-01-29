FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Davis346-158-121-80120
Scott396-122-56-123314
Singleton183-41-22-2057
Baker274-131-10-4359
Taylor234-80-01-6228
Collins402-73-31-1048
Igbokwe121-20-11-2012
Salary120-00-00-1020
Thompson204-90-04-4128
Team00-00-02-7000
Totals22530-7015-2418-4792576

Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Collins 1-4, Davis 0-3, Baker 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Thompson 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 3, Davis 1, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Scott 4, Taylor 3, Baker 2, Collins 2, Igbokwe 2, Thompson 2, Davis 1, Singleton 1, Salary 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Davis 1, Baker 1, Igbokwe 1, Thompson 1)

Technical Fouls: 2 (Collins 1, Taylor 1)

FGFTReb
ARKANSAS (17-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnum4313-218-131-63237
Carr341-31-20-3054
Daniels423-106-80-63512
Poffenbarger431-70-01-3212
Spencer436-132-20-56116
Langerman150-00-00-3040
Wolfenbarger30-00-00-1010
Dauda20-02-20-0002
Team00-00-00-3000
Totals22524-5419-272-30141973

Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Barnum 3-5, Spencer 2-5, Carr 1-2, Daniels 0-4, Poffenbarger 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Poffenbarger 2, Barnum 1, Carr 1, Daniels 1, Spencer 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Barnum 4, Daniels 3, Spencer 3, Poffenbarger 2, Wolfenbarger 2, Dauda 2, Carr 1)

Steals: 11 (Barnum 3, Daniels 3, Spencer 3, Langerman 2)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Carr 1)

Mississippi16419251276
Arkansas18211114973

A_6,677

Officials_Demoya Pugh, Katie Lukanich, Kevin Pethtel

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you