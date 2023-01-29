|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI (18-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Davis
|34
|6-15
|8-12
|1-8
|0
|1
|20
|Scott
|39
|6-12
|2-5
|6-12
|3
|3
|14
|Singleton
|18
|3-4
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|5
|7
|Baker
|27
|4-13
|1-1
|0-4
|3
|5
|9
|Taylor
|23
|4-8
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|2
|8
|Collins
|40
|2-7
|3-3
|1-1
|0
|4
|8
|Igbokwe
|12
|1-2
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Salary
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Thompson
|20
|4-9
|0-0
|4-4
|1
|2
|8
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|30-70
|15-24
|18-47
|9
|25
|76
Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Collins 1-4, Davis 0-3, Baker 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Thompson 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 3, Davis 1, Igbokwe 1, Salary 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Scott 4, Taylor 3, Baker 2, Collins 2, Igbokwe 2, Thompson 2, Davis 1, Singleton 1, Salary 1, Team 1)
Steals: 4 (Davis 1, Baker 1, Igbokwe 1, Thompson 1)
Technical Fouls: 2 (Collins 1, Taylor 1)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS (17-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnum
|43
|13-21
|8-13
|1-6
|3
|2
|37
|Carr
|34
|1-3
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|5
|4
|Daniels
|42
|3-10
|6-8
|0-6
|3
|5
|12
|Poffenbarger
|43
|1-7
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|2
|Spencer
|43
|6-13
|2-2
|0-5
|6
|1
|16
|Langerman
|15
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|0
|Wolfenbarger
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Dauda
|2
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|24-54
|19-27
|2-30
|14
|19
|73
Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .704.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Barnum 3-5, Spencer 2-5, Carr 1-2, Daniels 0-4, Poffenbarger 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Poffenbarger 2, Barnum 1, Carr 1, Daniels 1, Spencer 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Barnum 4, Daniels 3, Spencer 3, Poffenbarger 2, Wolfenbarger 2, Dauda 2, Carr 1)
Steals: 11 (Barnum 3, Daniels 3, Spencer 3, Langerman 2)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Carr 1)
|Mississippi
|16
|4
|19
|25
|12
|—
|76
|Arkansas
|18
|21
|11
|14
|9
|—
|73
A_6,677
Officials_Demoya Pugh, Katie Lukanich, Kevin Pethtel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.