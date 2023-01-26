FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI (17-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Davis206-82-31-31314
Scott294-73-51-56411
Singleton301-50-03-7022
Baker316-124-41-76317
Taylor262-42-31-3607
Collins305-120-00-10215
Igbokwe120-20-01-4030
Eaton31-10-00-0003
Salary102-50-10-2104
Thompson92-20-00-0015
Team00-00-03-6000
Totals20029-5811-1611-38201878

Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Collins 5-11, Baker 1-4, Taylor 1-1, Eaton 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Salary 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Singleton 2, Igbokwe 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Scott 3, Singleton 2, Taylor 2, Thompson 2, Davis 1, Baker 1, Eaton 1, Salary 1)

Steals: 6 (Baker 3, Taylor 1, Collins 1, Igbokwe 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI ST. (15-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carter357-124-62-41218
Powe232-70-01-3104
Hayes302-62-20-2416
Jordan311-95-64-10347
Smith355-130-00-61011
Parker91-22-21-2055
Johnson245-70-10-02210
Weber131-20-00-2012
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20024-5813-1710-33121563

Percentages: FG 41.379, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Smith 1-3, Parker 1-1, Powe 0-3, Hayes 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Carter 2, Powe 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Hayes 3, Carter 2, Smith 2, Johnson 2, Jordan 1, Parker 1)

Steals: 7 (Powe 3, Jordan 1, Smith 1, Johnson 1, Weber 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Mississippi St.819142263
Mississippi2021142378

A_3,596

Officials_Saif Esho, Natasha Camy, Cameron Inouye

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

