1. Oak Grove (8)(3-0)891
2. Madison Central(3-0)753
3. Ocean Springs(3-0)565
4. West Point(1-2)547
5. Oxford(2-1)502
6. Greenville Christian (1)(4-1)454
7. West Jones(1-1)376
8. Louisville(3-0)288
9. South Panola(1-1)219
10. Picayune(3-0)14NR

Others receiving votes: Starkville 7, Tupelo 6, Neshoba Central 4, D'Iberville 3, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 2, Itawamba AHS 2, Clinton 1, Raleigh 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Bay Springs (7)(1-2)871
2. Simmons (1)(2-0)802
3. Biggersville(1-1)553
4. Lumberton(0-2)455
5. McEvans(2-1)39NR

Others receiving votes: Mount Olive 24, Taylorsville 13, Resurrection Catholic 10, South Delta 7.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Scott Central (9)(3-0)901
2. Kemper County(2-1)812
3. Choctaw County(1-2)673
4. Velma Jackson(2-1)475
5. Calhoun City(0-3)204

Others receiving votes: Baldwyn 13, Leflore 8, East Webster 8, Loyd Star 8, Potts Camp 6, Eupora 6, O'Bannon 6.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. North Panola (5)(3-0)851
2. Winona (2)(3-0)813
3. Noxubee County (2)(1-2)742
4. Magee(1-1)434
5. Jefferson Davis County(0-2)395

Others receiving votes: Raleigh 14, Tylertown 6, St. Stanislaus 6, Enterprise 6, Nettleton 6.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Louisville (9)(3-0)901
2. Columbia(2-1)752
2. Poplarville(2-1)753
4. Itawamba AHS(3-0)654
5. West Lauderdale(2-1)435

Others receiving votes: Sumrall 6, Moss Point 6.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. West Point (5)(1-2)852
2. West Jones (4)(1-1)741
3. Neshoba Central(3-0)71T3
4. Picayune(3-0)68T3
5. Lafayette(2-1)385

Others receiving votes: Gautier 12, Holmes County Central 12.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Oak Grove (9)(3-0)901
2. Madison Central(3-0)773
3. Ocean Springs(3-0)654
4. Oxford(2-1)632
5. South Panola(1-1)395

Others receiving votes: Starkville 14, D'Iberville 6, Tupelo 6.

Class Private Schools
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Greenville Christian (8)(4-1)801
2. Jackson Aca.(4-0)772
3. Madison-Ridgeland Aca.(2-3)723
4. Heritage Aca.(4-0)504
5. Leake Aca.(3-1)32NR

Others receiving votes: Jackson Prep 26, Hartfield Academy 23.

All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Daily Corinthian, Corinth; Delta Democrat-Times, Greenville; Laurel Impact, Laurel; PinebeltSPORTS, Hattiesburg; The Oxford Eagle, Oxford; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; The Dispatch, Columbus; The Gazebo Gazette, Mississippi Gulf Coast; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg.

