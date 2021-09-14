|Class Overall
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oak Grove (8)
|(3-0)
|89
|1
|2. Madison Central
|(3-0)
|75
|3
|3. Ocean Springs
|(3-0)
|56
|5
|4. West Point
|(1-2)
|54
|7
|5. Oxford
|(2-1)
|50
|2
|6. Greenville Christian (1)
|(4-1)
|45
|4
|7. West Jones
|(1-1)
|37
|6
|8. Louisville
|(3-0)
|28
|8
|9. South Panola
|(1-1)
|21
|9
|10. Picayune
|(3-0)
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Starkville 7, Tupelo 6, Neshoba Central 4, D'Iberville 3, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 2, Itawamba AHS 2, Clinton 1, Raleigh 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bay Springs (7)
|(1-2)
|87
|1
|2. Simmons (1)
|(2-0)
|80
|2
|3. Biggersville
|(1-1)
|55
|3
|4. Lumberton
|(0-2)
|45
|5
|5. McEvans
|(2-1)
|39
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mount Olive 24, Taylorsville 13, Resurrection Catholic 10, South Delta 7.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Scott Central (9)
|(3-0)
|90
|1
|2. Kemper County
|(2-1)
|81
|2
|3. Choctaw County
|(1-2)
|67
|3
|4. Velma Jackson
|(2-1)
|47
|5
|5. Calhoun City
|(0-3)
|20
|4
Others receiving votes: Baldwyn 13, Leflore 8, East Webster 8, Loyd Star 8, Potts Camp 6, Eupora 6, O'Bannon 6.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Panola (5)
|(3-0)
|85
|1
|2. Winona (2)
|(3-0)
|81
|3
|3. Noxubee County (2)
|(1-2)
|74
|2
|4. Magee
|(1-1)
|43
|4
|5. Jefferson Davis County
|(0-2)
|39
|5
Others receiving votes: Raleigh 14, Tylertown 6, St. Stanislaus 6, Enterprise 6, Nettleton 6.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Louisville (9)
|(3-0)
|90
|1
|2. Columbia
|(2-1)
|75
|2
|2. Poplarville
|(2-1)
|75
|3
|4. Itawamba AHS
|(3-0)
|65
|4
|5. West Lauderdale
|(2-1)
|43
|5
Others receiving votes: Sumrall 6, Moss Point 6.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Point (5)
|(1-2)
|85
|2
|2. West Jones (4)
|(1-1)
|74
|1
|3. Neshoba Central
|(3-0)
|71
|T3
|4. Picayune
|(3-0)
|68
|T3
|5. Lafayette
|(2-1)
|38
|5
Others receiving votes: Gautier 12, Holmes County Central 12.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oak Grove (9)
|(3-0)
|90
|1
|2. Madison Central
|(3-0)
|77
|3
|3. Ocean Springs
|(3-0)
|65
|4
|4. Oxford
|(2-1)
|63
|2
|5. South Panola
|(1-1)
|39
|5
Others receiving votes: Starkville 14, D'Iberville 6, Tupelo 6.
|Class Private Schools
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Greenville Christian (8)
|(4-1)
|80
|1
|2. Jackson Aca.
|(4-0)
|77
|2
|3. Madison-Ridgeland Aca.
|(2-3)
|72
|3
|4. Heritage Aca.
|(4-0)
|50
|4
|5. Leake Aca.
|(3-1)
|32
|NR
Others receiving votes: Jackson Prep 26, Hartfield Academy 23.
All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Daily Corinthian, Corinth; Delta Democrat-Times, Greenville; Laurel Impact, Laurel; PinebeltSPORTS, Hattiesburg; The Oxford Eagle, Oxford; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; The Dispatch, Columbus; The Gazebo Gazette, Mississippi Gulf Coast; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg.
