Class Overall
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Greenville Christian (9)(8-1)901
2. Oak Grove(5-1)812
3. Ocean Springs(6-0)683
4. Starkville(7-0)644
5. Madison Central(5-1)505
6. West Point(4-2)486
7. West Jones(5-1)387
8. South Panola(5-2)238
9. Louisville(6-1)149
10. Madison-Ridgeland Aca(6-3)4NR
tie) Picayune(6-1)4NR

Others receiving votes: Neshoba Central 3, Oxford 3, D'Iberville 3, Tylertown 1, Poplarville 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simmons (10)(6-0)1001
2. Bay Springs(4-3)872
3. Lumberton(4-2)79T3
4. Biggersville(4-2)505
5. McEvans(4-2)41T3

Others receiving votes: South Delta 25, TCPS 6, Taylorsville 6, West Lowndes 6.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Scott Central (10)(7-0)1001
2. Velma Jackson(6-1)872
3. Kemper County(4-3)663
4. Baldwyn(6-1)544
5. Choctaw County(3-3)525

Others receiving votes: Loyd Star 22, Charleston 13, Northside 6.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Tylertown (9)(7-0)971
2. Winona (1)(6-1)912
3. Magee(5-1)743
4. North Panola(4-1)714
5. Noxubee County(4-3)525

Others receiving votes: Enterprise 15.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Louisville (8)(6-1)9819
2. Columbia (1)(6-1)882
3. Poplarville (1)(6-1)823
4. West Lauderdale(6-1)694
5. Itawamba AHS(6-1)575

Others receiving votes: Caledonia 6.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. West Point (7)(4-2)971
2. West Jones (3)(5-1)932
3. Picayune(6-1)714
4. Neshoba Central(7-0)703
5. Lafayette(5-2)555

Others receiving votes: Wayne County 8, Gautier 6.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Oak Grove (10)(5-1)1001
2. Ocean Springs(6-0)872
3. Starkville(7-0)823
4. Madison Central(5-1)714
5. South Panola(5-2)545

Others receiving votes: Oxford 6.

Class Private Schools
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Greenville Christian (10)(8-1)1001
2. Madison-Ridgeland Aca.(6-3)902
3. Heritage Aca.(9-0)753
4. Jackson Aca.(6-2)664
5. Leake Aca.(7-1)635

Others receiving votes: Hartfield Academy 6.

All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Gazebo Gazette, Pass Christian; The Daily Corinthian, Corinth; Delta Democrat-Times, Greenville; The Clarion-Ledger, Jackson; Laurel Impact, Laurel; PinebeltSPORTS, Hattiesburg; The Oxford Eagle, Oxford; Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

