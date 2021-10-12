|Class Overall
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Greenville Christian (9)
|(8-1)
|90
|1
|2. Oak Grove
|(5-1)
|81
|2
|3. Ocean Springs
|(6-0)
|68
|3
|4. Starkville
|(7-0)
|64
|4
|5. Madison Central
|(5-1)
|50
|5
|6. West Point
|(4-2)
|48
|6
|7. West Jones
|(5-1)
|38
|7
|8. South Panola
|(5-2)
|23
|8
|9. Louisville
|(6-1)
|14
|9
|10. Madison-Ridgeland Aca
|(6-3)
|4
|NR
|tie) Picayune
|(6-1)
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Neshoba Central 3, Oxford 3, D'Iberville 3, Tylertown 1, Poplarville 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simmons (10)
|(6-0)
|100
|1
|2. Bay Springs
|(4-3)
|87
|2
|3. Lumberton
|(4-2)
|79
|T3
|4. Biggersville
|(4-2)
|50
|5
|5. McEvans
|(4-2)
|41
|T3
Others receiving votes: South Delta 25, TCPS 6, Taylorsville 6, West Lowndes 6.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Scott Central (10)
|(7-0)
|100
|1
|2. Velma Jackson
|(6-1)
|87
|2
|3. Kemper County
|(4-3)
|66
|3
|4. Baldwyn
|(6-1)
|54
|4
|5. Choctaw County
|(3-3)
|52
|5
Others receiving votes: Loyd Star 22, Charleston 13, Northside 6.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Tylertown (9)
|(7-0)
|97
|1
|2. Winona (1)
|(6-1)
|91
|2
|3. Magee
|(5-1)
|74
|3
|4. North Panola
|(4-1)
|71
|4
|5. Noxubee County
|(4-3)
|52
|5
Others receiving votes: Enterprise 15.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Louisville (8)
|(6-1)
|98
|19
|2. Columbia (1)
|(6-1)
|88
|2
|3. Poplarville (1)
|(6-1)
|82
|3
|4. West Lauderdale
|(6-1)
|69
|4
|5. Itawamba AHS
|(6-1)
|57
|5
Others receiving votes: Caledonia 6.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Point (7)
|(4-2)
|97
|1
|2. West Jones (3)
|(5-1)
|93
|2
|3. Picayune
|(6-1)
|71
|4
|4. Neshoba Central
|(7-0)
|70
|3
|5. Lafayette
|(5-2)
|55
|5
Others receiving votes: Wayne County 8, Gautier 6.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oak Grove (10)
|(5-1)
|100
|1
|2. Ocean Springs
|(6-0)
|87
|2
|3. Starkville
|(7-0)
|82
|3
|4. Madison Central
|(5-1)
|71
|4
|5. South Panola
|(5-2)
|54
|5
Others receiving votes: Oxford 6.
|Class Private Schools
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Greenville Christian (10)
|(8-1)
|100
|1
|2. Madison-Ridgeland Aca.
|(6-3)
|90
|2
|3. Heritage Aca.
|(9-0)
|75
|3
|4. Jackson Aca.
|(6-2)
|66
|4
|5. Leake Aca.
|(7-1)
|63
|5
Others receiving votes: Hartfield Academy 6.
|All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Gazebo Gazette, Pass Christian; The Daily Corinthian, Corinth; Delta Democrat-Times, Greenville; The Clarion-Ledger, Jackson; Laurel Impact, Laurel; PinebeltSPORTS, Hattiesburg; The Oxford Eagle, Oxford; Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg.
