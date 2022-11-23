UTAH (4-2)
Be.Carlson 4-6 1-2 10, Br.Carlson 0-6 0-0 0, Anthony 3-9 4-8 10, Madsen 2-14 2-2 8, Worster 3-6 0-0 6, Stefanovic 1-6 2-2 5, Keita 2-2 0-2 4, Baxter 1-1 2-2 4, Exacte 1-1 0-0 2, Saunders 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 11-18 49.
MISSISSIPPI ST. (6-0)
Jeffries 4-12 0-2 10, Smith 5-10 6-10 16, Davis 6-11 0-1 18, Reed 1-11 0-0 3, Matthews 1-7 3-3 5, Moore 0-10 0-0 0, Horton 0-1 0-0 0, Stevenson 0-3 0-0 0, McNair 0-1 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-67 9-16 52.
Halftime_Mississippi St. 25-21. 3-Point Goals_Utah 4-19 (Madsen 2-10, Be.Carlson 1-2, Stefanovic 1-4, Br.Carlson 0-1, Worster 0-2), Mississippi St. 9-38 (Davis 6-9, Jeffries 2-5, Reed 1-11, Hamilton 0-1, Horton 0-1, Matthews 0-4, Moore 0-7). Rebounds_Utah 42 (Worster 9), Mississippi St. 38 (Smith 16). Assists_Utah 9 (Worster 3), Mississippi St. 10 (Matthews, Moore 3). Total Fouls_Utah 16, Mississippi St. 18. A_1,144 (3,300).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.