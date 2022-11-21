MISSISSIPPI ST. (5-0)
Jeffries 1-5 0-2 2, Smith 3-8 1-6 7, Davis 4-6 3-4 12, Reed 3-5 6-7 15, Matthews 3-5 1-1 7, Moore 3-12 0-1 8, Horton 0-5 0-0 0, McNair 2-5 0-0 5, Stevenson 1-4 0-0 2, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 11-21 58.
MARQUETTE (3-2)
Ighodaro 1-4 0-0 2, Prosper 1-6 2-4 5, K.Jones 6-14 0-1 14, Kolek 6-11 0-0 16, Mitchell 3-5 1-1 8, Joplin 0-5 2-2 2, Se.Jones 4-4 0-0 8, Ross 0-1 0-0 0, Gold 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 5-8 55.
Halftime_Mississippi St. 23-17. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 7-16 (Reed 3-5, Moore 2-3, Davis 1-2, McNair 1-2, Horton 0-2, Jeffries 0-2), Marquette 8-28 (Kolek 4-6, K.Jones 2-10, Mitchell 1-3, Prosper 1-4, Ross 0-1, Joplin 0-4). Rebounds_Mississippi St. 40 (Smith 16), Marquette 26 (Prosper 9). Assists_Mississippi St. 13 (Smith 6), Marquette 9 (Ighodaro 5). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 10, Marquette 19. A_1,984 (3,300).
