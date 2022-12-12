MISSISSIPPI ST. (9-0)
Jeffries 4-10 2-4 10, Smith 6-9 8-9 20, Davis 1-5 1-2 4, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Matthews 4-12 2-2 11, Moore 7-9 0-0 17, Horton 1-2 0-0 3, McNair 1-4 0-0 2, Stevenson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-53 13-17 69.
MINNESOTA (4-6)
Battle 1-8 2-2 5, Garcia 7-13 3-3 20, Ola-Joseph 2-4 5-6 9, Cooper 2-6 0-0 6, Samuels 0-6 0-0 0, Payne 2-5 2-4 6, Carrington 1-9 2-2 5, Henley 0-1 0-0 0, Ramberg 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 14-17 51.
Halftime_Mississippi St. 32-24. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 6-14 (Moore 3-4, Horton 1-1, Davis 1-2, Matthews 1-4, McNair 0-1, Jeffries 0-2), Minnesota 7-22 (Garcia 3-5, Cooper 2-4, Battle 1-4, Carrington 1-8, Samuels 0-1). Rebounds_Mississippi St. 31 (Jeffries 8), Minnesota 30 (Carrington 10). Assists_Mississippi St. 16 (Jeffries 7), Minnesota 12 (Cooper 4). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 17, Minnesota 16. A_8,664 (14,625).
