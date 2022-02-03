FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI ST. (14-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kohl201-30-22-3222
Anastasia Hayes408-1510-110-94326
Jordan366-124-62-61218
Taylor303-51-20-5338
Thompson290-20-00-0010
Farley201-20-00-3042
Aislynn Hayes203-40-20-2029
Jones51-22-40-2105
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20023-4517-275-34111770

Percentages: FG 51.111, FT .630.

3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Ai.Hayes 3-3, Jordan 2-4, Taylor 1-1, Jones 1-2, Kohl 0-1, An.Hayes 0-1, Thompson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kohl 2, Farley 2)

Turnovers: 18 (An.Hayes 7, Taylor 6, Jordan 2, Thompson 1, Ai.Hayes 1, Team 1)

Steals: 10 (Jordan 3, An.Hayes 2, Taylor 2, Kohl 1, Ai.Hayes 1, Jones 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
AUBURN (9-12)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jordan232-80-01-4025
Coulibaly339-206-91-40224
Hughes361-41-22-5243
Scott-Grayson165-82-40-50412
Wells272-73-42-4627
Bostic163-50-21-4246
Wiggins242-71-23-4016
Graves251-30-22-4022
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20025-6213-2515-39102165

Percentages: FG 40.323, FT .520.

3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Jordan 1-4, Wiggins 1-3, Coulibaly 0-2, Hughes 0-2, Wells 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Coulibaly 2, Jordan 1, Wiggins 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Coulibaly 5, Wiggins 3, Jordan 2, Scott-Grayson 1, Wells 1, Bostic 1, Graves 1)

Steals: 7 (Scott-Grayson 2, Wells 2, Wiggins 2, Bostic 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Mississippi St.1415261570
Auburn1117172065

A_1,924

Officials_Timothy Greene, Angelica Suffren, Pualani Spurlock-Welsh

