|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST. (14-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kohl
|20
|1-3
|0-2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|Anastasia Hayes
|40
|8-15
|10-11
|0-9
|4
|3
|26
|Jordan
|36
|6-12
|4-6
|2-6
|1
|2
|18
|Taylor
|30
|3-5
|1-2
|0-5
|3
|3
|8
|Thompson
|29
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Farley
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|2
|Aislynn Hayes
|20
|3-4
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|9
|Jones
|5
|1-2
|2-4
|0-2
|1
|0
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-45
|17-27
|5-34
|11
|17
|70
Percentages: FG 51.111, FT .630.
3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Ai.Hayes 3-3, Jordan 2-4, Taylor 1-1, Jones 1-2, Kohl 0-1, An.Hayes 0-1, Thompson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Kohl 2, Farley 2)
Turnovers: 18 (An.Hayes 7, Taylor 6, Jordan 2, Thompson 1, Ai.Hayes 1, Team 1)
Steals: 10 (Jordan 3, An.Hayes 2, Taylor 2, Kohl 1, Ai.Hayes 1, Jones 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUBURN (9-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jordan
|23
|2-8
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|5
|Coulibaly
|33
|9-20
|6-9
|1-4
|0
|2
|24
|Hughes
|36
|1-4
|1-2
|2-5
|2
|4
|3
|Scott-Grayson
|16
|5-8
|2-4
|0-5
|0
|4
|12
|Wells
|27
|2-7
|3-4
|2-4
|6
|2
|7
|Bostic
|16
|3-5
|0-2
|1-4
|2
|4
|6
|Wiggins
|24
|2-7
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|1
|6
|Graves
|25
|1-3
|0-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-62
|13-25
|15-39
|10
|21
|65
Percentages: FG 40.323, FT .520.
3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Jordan 1-4, Wiggins 1-3, Coulibaly 0-2, Hughes 0-2, Wells 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Coulibaly 2, Jordan 1, Wiggins 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Coulibaly 5, Wiggins 3, Jordan 2, Scott-Grayson 1, Wells 1, Bostic 1, Graves 1)
Steals: 7 (Scott-Grayson 2, Wells 2, Wiggins 2, Bostic 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Mississippi St.
|14
|15
|26
|15
|—
|70
|Auburn
|11
|17
|17
|20
|—
|65
A_1,924
Officials_Timothy Greene, Angelica Suffren, Pualani Spurlock-Welsh