FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI ST. (12-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jessika Carter219-113-33-101321
Powe294-90-02-91010
Anastasia Hayes272-60-22-3734
Jordan281-60-00-1223
Smith314-80-03-74210
Denae Carter192-40-02-5044
Kohl50-00-00-0010
Alasia Hayes20-00-00-1000
Johnson214-72-20-25111
Weber173-50-02-5019
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20029-565-715-47201772

Percentages: FG 51.786, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Weber 3-5, Powe 2-6, Smith 2-4, Jordan 1-4, Johnson 1-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (J.Carter 2, Jordan 1, D.Carter 1, Kohl 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Smith 4, Powe 3, D.Carter 3, Team 3, An.Hayes 2, Weber 2, J.Carter 1, Jordan 1, Johnson 1)

Steals: 10 (Johnson 4, J.Carter 2, An.Hayes 2, Powe 1, Jordan 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
VANDERBILT (9-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chambers142-31-32-2045
Sacha Washington302-97-96-92411
Brown240-20-01-1100
Garraud353-140-00-1129
Harbison353-171-21-4027
Allen262-61-21-2227
LaChance192-60-00-1105
Demi Washington170-00-02-2010
Team00-00-01-5000
Totals20014-5710-1614-2771544

Percentages: FG 24.561, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Garraud 3-9, Allen 2-5, LaChance 1-3, Brown 0-2, Harbison 0-6)

Blocked Shots: 2 (S.Washington 2)

Turnovers: 14 (LaChance 5, Garraud 4, Harbison 3, Allen 1, Team 1)

Steals: 6 (S.Washington 3, Garraud 1, Harbison 1, Allen 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Mississippi St.2216171772
Vanderbilt11916844

A_2,456

Officials_Michael McConnell, Nykesha Thompson, Tim Daley

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

