|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST. (12-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jessika Carter
|21
|9-11
|3-3
|3-10
|1
|3
|21
|Powe
|29
|4-9
|0-0
|2-9
|1
|0
|10
|Anastasia Hayes
|27
|2-6
|0-2
|2-3
|7
|3
|4
|Jordan
|28
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|3
|Smith
|31
|4-8
|0-0
|3-7
|4
|2
|10
|Denae Carter
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|4
|4
|Kohl
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Alasia Hayes
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|21
|4-7
|2-2
|0-2
|5
|1
|11
|Weber
|17
|3-5
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|9
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-56
|5-7
|15-47
|20
|17
|72
Percentages: FG 51.786, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Weber 3-5, Powe 2-6, Smith 2-4, Jordan 1-4, Johnson 1-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (J.Carter 2, Jordan 1, D.Carter 1, Kohl 1)
Turnovers: 20 (Smith 4, Powe 3, D.Carter 3, Team 3, An.Hayes 2, Weber 2, J.Carter 1, Jordan 1, Johnson 1)
Steals: 10 (Johnson 4, J.Carter 2, An.Hayes 2, Powe 1, Jordan 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT (9-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chambers
|14
|2-3
|1-3
|2-2
|0
|4
|5
|Sacha Washington
|30
|2-9
|7-9
|6-9
|2
|4
|11
|Brown
|24
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Garraud
|35
|3-14
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|9
|Harbison
|35
|3-17
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|7
|Allen
|26
|2-6
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|2
|7
|LaChance
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Demi Washington
|17
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|14-57
|10-16
|14-27
|7
|15
|44
Percentages: FG 24.561, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Garraud 3-9, Allen 2-5, LaChance 1-3, Brown 0-2, Harbison 0-6)
Blocked Shots: 2 (S.Washington 2)
Turnovers: 14 (LaChance 5, Garraud 4, Harbison 3, Allen 1, Team 1)
Steals: 6 (S.Washington 3, Garraud 1, Harbison 1, Allen 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Mississippi St.
|22
|16
|17
|17
|—
|72
|Vanderbilt
|11
|9
|16
|8
|—
|44
A_2,456
Officials_Michael McConnell, Nykesha Thompson, Tim Daley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.