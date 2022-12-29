MISSISSIPPI ST. (12-2)
Jessika Carter 9-11 3-3 21, Powe 4-9 0-0 10, Anastasia Hayes 2-6 0-2 4, Jordan 1-6 0-0 3, Smith 4-8 0-0 10, Denae Carter 2-4 0-0 4, Kohl 0-0 0-0 0, Alasia Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 4-7 2-2 11, Weber 3-5 0-0 9, Totals 29-56 5-7 72
VANDERBILT (9-6)
Chambers 2-3 1-3 5, Sacha Washington 2-9 7-9 11, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Garraud 3-14 0-0 9, Harbison 3-17 1-2 7, Allen 2-6 1-2 7, LaChance 2-6 0-0 5, Demi Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-57 10-16 44
|Mississippi St.
|22
|16
|17
|17
|—
|72
|Vanderbilt
|11
|9
|16
|8
|—
|44
3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 9-20 (Powe 2-6, Jordan 1-4, Smith 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Weber 3-5), Vanderbilt 6-25 (Brown 0-2, Garraud 3-9, Harbison 0-6, Allen 2-5, LaChance 1-3). Assists_Mississippi St. 20 (An.Hayes 7), Vanderbilt 7 (Allen 2, S.Washington 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mississippi St. 47 (J.Carter 10), Vanderbilt 27 (S.Washington 9). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 17, Vanderbilt 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,456.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.