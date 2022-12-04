|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST. (7-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Denae Carter
|29
|3-7
|7-8
|4-11
|0
|2
|13
|Jessika Carter
|34
|5-12
|5-8
|6-14
|2
|0
|15
|Hayes
|22
|1-4
|2-3
|0-4
|0
|3
|4
|Jordan
|25
|3-10
|4-5
|0-2
|2
|2
|11
|Kohl
|6
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Johnson
|22
|2-6
|1-2
|2-6
|5
|0
|5
|Weber
|21
|1-4
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|5
|Gony
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-57
|25-34
|13-48
|13
|10
|73
Percentages: FG 38.596, FT .735.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Jordan 1-5, Weber 1-3, Johnson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Carter 4, Carter 3)
Turnovers: 16 (Hayes 5, Jordan 3, Carter 2, Johnson 2, Kohl 1, Team 1)
Steals: 16 (Johnson 5, Jordan 4, Carter 3, Hayes 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAMBLING ST. (1-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blake
|30
|1-2
|1-2
|2-11
|1
|5
|3
|Allen
|20
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|0
|Morrow
|25
|0-6
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|4
|0
|Jackson
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Young
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Christian
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Eniafe
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|3
|0
|Tell
|3
|0-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-62
|3-7
|13-41
|12
|23
|47
Percentages: FG 27.419, FT .429.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Allen 0-2, Morrow 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Young 0-1, Tell 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Blake 2, Morrow 1)
Turnovers: 23 (Allen 4, Blake 3, Morrow 3, Young 1, Team 1)
Steals: 7 (Blake 1, Allen 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Grambling St.
|14
|7
|11
|15
|—
|47
|Mississippi St.
|22
|22
|14
|15
|—
|73
A_4,537
Officials_Britton Sherry, Bryan Enterline, Tiffany Bird
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.