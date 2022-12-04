FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI ST. (7-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Denae Carter293-77-84-110213
Jessika Carter345-125-86-142015
Hayes221-42-30-4034
Jordan253-104-50-22211
Kohl60-01-20-0011
Johnson222-61-22-6505
Weber211-42-20-2215
Gony10-00-00-0000
Moore10-00-00-1000
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20022-5725-3413-48131073

Percentages: FG 38.596, FT .735.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Jordan 1-5, Weber 1-3, Johnson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Carter 4, Carter 3)

Turnovers: 16 (Hayes 5, Jordan 3, Carter 2, Johnson 2, Kohl 1, Team 1)

Steals: 16 (Johnson 5, Jordan 4, Carter 3, Hayes 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
GRAMBLING ST. (1-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Blake301-21-22-11153
Allen200-40-00-1310
Morrow250-60-00-5240
Jackson30-20-00-0000
Young20-10-00-0000
Christian40-10-00-0010
Eniafe40-00-02-3030
Tell30-40-01-1010
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20017-623-713-41122347

Percentages: FG 27.419, FT .429.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Allen 0-2, Morrow 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Young 0-1, Tell 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Blake 2, Morrow 1)

Turnovers: 23 (Allen 4, Blake 3, Morrow 3, Young 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Blake 1, Allen 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Grambling St.147111547
Mississippi St.2222141573

A_4,537

Officials_Britton Sherry, Bryan Enterline, Tiffany Bird

