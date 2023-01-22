KENTUCKY (9-10)
Leveretter 0-2 0-0 0, Benton 8-17 7-9 24, Green 3-6 0-0 7, Scherr 4-12 7-7 16, Walker 7-13 5-6 22, Adeyeye 0-0 0-0 0, Cambridge 2-2 2-2 7, King 0-0 0-0 0, Petty 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-53 21-24 76
MISSISSIPPI ST. (15-5)
Carter 9-13 3-4 21, Powe 2-9 1-2 6, Hayes 4-6 9-10 17, Jordan 3-5 0-0 7, Smith 4-12 0-0 9, Parker 2-3 0-0 4, Kohl 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 2-8 2-2 7, Weber 1-2 2-2 4, Totals 28-59 17-20 77
|Kentucky
|18
|15
|15
|28
|—
|76
|Mississippi St.
|8
|20
|22
|27
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Kentucky 7-18 (Benton 1-5, Green 1-4, Scherr 1-3, Walker 3-5, Cambridge 1-1), Mississippi St. 4-12 (Powe 1-6, Jordan 1-1, Smith 1-3, Johnson 1-1, Weber 0-1). Assists_Kentucky 11 (Benton 7), Mississippi St. 19 (Johnson 5). Fouled Out_Kentucky Scherr. Rebounds_Kentucky 22 (Scherr 6), Mississippi St. 39 (Carter 8). Total Fouls_Kentucky 22, Mississippi St. 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,130.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.