FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI ST. (15-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carter349-133-45-84421
Powe342-91-23-7226
Hayes314-69-100-41417
Jordan163-50-00-2027
Smith254-120-02-5429
Parker142-30-01-3124
Kohl31-10-00-0012
Johnson282-82-20-2537
Weber151-22-22-4204
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20028-5917-2015-39192077

Percentages: FG 47.458, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Powe 1-6, Jordan 1-1, Smith 1-3, Johnson 1-1, Weber 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Carter 2, Powe 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Hayes 5, Carter 3, Jordan 3, Smith 3, Powe 2, Johnson 2, Parker 1)

Steals: 5 (Johnson 2, Carter 1, Powe 1, Hayes 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
KENTUCKY (9-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Leveretter270-20-01-2040
Benton388-177-91-27424
Green303-60-00-1037
Scherr334-127-72-63516
Walker367-135-61-41322
Adeyeye90-00-00-0010
Cambridge162-22-20-0007
King00-00-00-0000
Petty110-10-00-4020
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20024-5321-246-22112276

Percentages: FG 45.283, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Walker 3-5, Benton 1-5, Green 1-4, Scherr 1-3, Cambridge 1-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Scherr 1, Adeyeye 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Scherr 4, Cambridge 4, Benton 3, Leveretter 2, Petty 2, Team 1)

Steals: 12 (Scherr 5, Walker 3, Benton 2, Cambridge 2)

Technical Fouls: None

Kentucky1815152876
Mississippi St.820222777

A_5,130

Officials_Eric Koch, Tim Daley, Angelica Suffren

