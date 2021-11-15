FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI ST. (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Farley215-102-45-80112
Anastasia Hayes378-204-71-13320
Aislynn Hayes321-100-21-4233
Jordan2410-170-06-82326
Taylor366-93-80-29415
Kohl30-00-00-0000
Thompson291-63-47-12125
Carter182-31-26-8035
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20033-7513-2727-47171986

Percentages: FG 44.000, FT .481.

3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Jordan 6-10, Hayes 1-8, Hayes 0-5, Taylor 0-2, Thompson 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Carter 2, Farley 1, Jordan 1, Thompson 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Carter 4, Farley 3, Hayes 3, Thompson 3, Hayes 2, Taylor 2)

Steals: 17 (Taylor 7, Jordan 3, Farley 2, Hayes 2, Thompson 2, Hayes 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ALCORN ST. (0-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ford130-00-00-3150
Hall323-52-22-6528
Obillo235-110-21-24313
Watkins101-31-20-0033
Wright192-51-22-4206
Broughton80-10-00-0020
McCalphia235-90-00-21313
Rascoe201-22-21-5314
Claytor80-00-00-1000
Griffin205-101-11-50212
Stewart60-10-21-1010
White182-60-00-1114
Team00-00-03-3000
Totals20024-537-1311-33172363

Percentages: FG 45.283, FT .538.

3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Obillo 3-4, McCalphia 3-4, Wright 1-2, Griffin 1-2, Hall 0-1, White 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ford 1)

Turnovers: 28 (Rascoe 7, Obillo 6, McCalphia 4, Hall 3, Wright 2, Griffin 2, Ford 1, Watkins 1, Stewart 1, White 1)

Steals: 4 (Ford 1, Wright 1, Rascoe 1, Claytor 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Alcorn St.161472663
Mississippi St.1615352086

A_4,541

Officials_Kaz Beverly, Demoya Williams, Eric Koch

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you