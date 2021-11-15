|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST. (3-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Farley
|21
|5-10
|2-4
|5-8
|0
|1
|12
|Anastasia Hayes
|37
|8-20
|4-7
|1-1
|3
|3
|20
|Aislynn Hayes
|32
|1-10
|0-2
|1-4
|2
|3
|3
|Jordan
|24
|10-17
|0-0
|6-8
|2
|3
|26
|Taylor
|36
|6-9
|3-8
|0-2
|9
|4
|15
|Kohl
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|29
|1-6
|3-4
|7-12
|1
|2
|5
|Carter
|18
|2-3
|1-2
|6-8
|0
|3
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-75
|13-27
|27-47
|17
|19
|86
Percentages: FG 44.000, FT .481.
3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Jordan 6-10, Hayes 1-8, Hayes 0-5, Taylor 0-2, Thompson 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Carter 2, Farley 1, Jordan 1, Thompson 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Carter 4, Farley 3, Hayes 3, Thompson 3, Hayes 2, Taylor 2)
Steals: 17 (Taylor 7, Jordan 3, Farley 2, Hayes 2, Thompson 2, Hayes 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALCORN ST. (0-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ford
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|5
|0
|Hall
|32
|3-5
|2-2
|2-6
|5
|2
|8
|Obillo
|23
|5-11
|0-2
|1-2
|4
|3
|13
|Watkins
|10
|1-3
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Wright
|19
|2-5
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|0
|6
|Broughton
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|McCalphia
|23
|5-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|13
|Rascoe
|20
|1-2
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|1
|4
|Claytor
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Griffin
|20
|5-10
|1-1
|1-5
|0
|2
|12
|Stewart
|6
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|White
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-53
|7-13
|11-33
|17
|23
|63
Percentages: FG 45.283, FT .538.
3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Obillo 3-4, McCalphia 3-4, Wright 1-2, Griffin 1-2, Hall 0-1, White 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ford 1)
Turnovers: 28 (Rascoe 7, Obillo 6, McCalphia 4, Hall 3, Wright 2, Griffin 2, Ford 1, Watkins 1, Stewart 1, White 1)
Steals: 4 (Ford 1, Wright 1, Rascoe 1, Claytor 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Alcorn St.
|16
|14
|7
|26
|—
|63
|Mississippi St.
|16
|15
|35
|20
|—
|86
A_4,541
Officials_Kaz Beverly, Demoya Williams, Eric Koch