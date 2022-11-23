|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Be.Carlson
|24
|4-6
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|4
|10
|Br.Carlson
|27
|0-6
|0-0
|1-8
|1
|3
|0
|Anthony
|32
|3-9
|4-8
|2-8
|1
|1
|10
|Madsen
|30
|2-14
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|2
|8
|Worster
|32
|3-6
|0-0
|0-9
|3
|2
|6
|Stefanovic
|19
|1-6
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|5
|Keita
|17
|2-2
|0-2
|3-7
|0
|3
|4
|Baxter
|10
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Exacte
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Saunders
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-52
|11-18
|10-42
|9
|16
|49
Percentages: FG .327, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Madsen 2-10, Be.Carlson 1-2, Stefanovic 1-4, Br.Carlson 0-1, Worster 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Anthony, Keita, Madsen).
Turnovers: 14 (Br.Carlson 5, Madsen 3, Stefanovic 2, Anthony, Exacte, Saunders, Worster).
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jeffries
|32
|4-12
|0-2
|3-7
|2
|0
|10
|Smith
|36
|5-10
|6-10
|7-16
|0
|3
|16
|Davis
|34
|6-11
|0-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|18
|Reed
|25
|1-11
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Matthews
|29
|1-7
|3-3
|1-4
|3
|4
|5
|Moore
|23
|0-10
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|2
|0
|Horton
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Stevenson
|7
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|McNair
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Hamilton
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-67
|9-16
|15-38
|10
|18
|52
Percentages: FG .254, FT .563.
3-Point Goals: 9-38, .237 (Davis 6-9, Jeffries 2-5, Reed 1-11, Hamilton 0-1, Horton 0-1, Matthews 0-4, Moore 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Jeffries 2, Smith 2, Davis, Matthews).
Turnovers: 6 (Smith 3, Jeffries, Matthews, Reed).
Steals: 8 (Davis 4, Jeffries, Matthews, Moore, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah
|21
|28
|—
|49
|Mississippi St.
|25
|27
|—
|52
A_1,144 (3,300).
