FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Be.Carlson244-61-22-40410
Br.Carlson270-60-01-8130
Anthony323-94-82-81110
Madsen302-142-21-2228
Worster323-60-00-9326
Stefanovic191-62-20-1205
Keita172-20-23-7034
Baxter101-12-21-1004
Exacte51-10-00-1002
Saunders40-10-00-1010
Totals20017-5211-1810-4291649

Percentages: FG .327, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Madsen 2-10, Be.Carlson 1-2, Stefanovic 1-4, Br.Carlson 0-1, Worster 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Anthony, Keita, Madsen).

Turnovers: 14 (Br.Carlson 5, Madsen 3, Stefanovic 2, Anthony, Exacte, Saunders, Worster).

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jeffries324-120-23-72010
Smith365-106-107-160316
Davis346-110-11-32218
Reed251-110-00-1013
Matthews291-73-31-4345
Moore230-100-02-4320
Horton70-10-00-0020
Stevenson70-30-00-0010
McNair60-10-01-3010
Hamilton10-10-00-0020
Totals20017-679-1615-38101852

Percentages: FG .254, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 9-38, .237 (Davis 6-9, Jeffries 2-5, Reed 1-11, Hamilton 0-1, Horton 0-1, Matthews 0-4, Moore 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Jeffries 2, Smith 2, Davis, Matthews).

Turnovers: 6 (Smith 3, Jeffries, Matthews, Reed).

Steals: 8 (Davis 4, Jeffries, Matthews, Moore, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah212849
Mississippi St.252752

A_1,144 (3,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

