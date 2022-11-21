FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jeffries281-50-20-4002
Smith303-81-64-16617
Davis274-63-41-11112
Reed233-56-70-20215
Matthews303-51-15-7227
Moore223-120-10-2028
Horton130-50-00-0300
McNair112-50-02-4015
Stevenson101-40-01-3112
Hamilton60-00-00-1000
Totals20020-5511-2113-40131058

Percentages: FG .364, FT .524.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Reed 3-5, Moore 2-3, Davis 1-2, McNair 1-2, Horton 0-2, Jeffries 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (McNair).

Turnovers: 15 (Smith 4, Davis 3, Jeffries 2, Moore 2, Hamilton, Horton, Matthews, McNair).

Steals: 11 (Moore 3, Matthews 2, McNair 2, Davis, Horton, Smith, Stevenson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MARQUETTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ighodaro341-40-01-4542
Prosper341-62-42-9035
K.Jones316-140-10-12414
Kolek326-110-01-42316
Mitchell233-51-10-1028
Joplin190-52-20-4022
Se.Jones134-40-00-1018
Ross120-10-00-2000
Gold20-10-00-0000
Totals20021-515-84-2691955

Percentages: FG .412, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Kolek 4-6, K.Jones 2-10, Mitchell 1-3, Prosper 1-4, Ross 0-1, Joplin 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ighodaro, Prosper).

Turnovers: 16 (Kolek 5, Prosper 4, Ighodaro 2, Joplin 2, K.Jones 2, Mitchell).

Steals: 7 (Prosper 4, K.Jones, Mitchell, Ross).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mississippi St.233558
Marquette173855

A_1,984 (3,300).

A_1,984 (3,300).

