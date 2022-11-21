|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jeffries
|28
|1-5
|0-2
|0-4
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|30
|3-8
|1-6
|4-16
|6
|1
|7
|Davis
|27
|4-6
|3-4
|1-1
|1
|1
|12
|Reed
|23
|3-5
|6-7
|0-2
|0
|2
|15
|Matthews
|30
|3-5
|1-1
|5-7
|2
|2
|7
|Moore
|22
|3-12
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|2
|8
|Horton
|13
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|McNair
|11
|2-5
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|5
|Stevenson
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|2
|Hamilton
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-55
|11-21
|13-40
|13
|10
|58
Percentages: FG .364, FT .524.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Reed 3-5, Moore 2-3, Davis 1-2, McNair 1-2, Horton 0-2, Jeffries 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (McNair).
Turnovers: 15 (Smith 4, Davis 3, Jeffries 2, Moore 2, Hamilton, Horton, Matthews, McNair).
Steals: 11 (Moore 3, Matthews 2, McNair 2, Davis, Horton, Smith, Stevenson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARQUETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ighodaro
|34
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|4
|2
|Prosper
|34
|1-6
|2-4
|2-9
|0
|3
|5
|K.Jones
|31
|6-14
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|4
|14
|Kolek
|32
|6-11
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|3
|16
|Mitchell
|23
|3-5
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|8
|Joplin
|19
|0-5
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|2
|Se.Jones
|13
|4-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|8
|Ross
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Gold
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-51
|5-8
|4-26
|9
|19
|55
Percentages: FG .412, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Kolek 4-6, K.Jones 2-10, Mitchell 1-3, Prosper 1-4, Ross 0-1, Joplin 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ighodaro, Prosper).
Turnovers: 16 (Kolek 5, Prosper 4, Ighodaro 2, Joplin 2, K.Jones 2, Mitchell).
Steals: 7 (Prosper 4, K.Jones, Mitchell, Ross).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Mississippi St.
|23
|35
|—
|58
|Marquette
|17
|38
|—
|55
A_1,984 (3,300).
