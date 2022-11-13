|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARK.-PINE BLUFF
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Greene
|31
|6-15
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|3
|14
|Plet
|21
|0-4
|1-2
|3-6
|0
|2
|1
|Doss
|39
|4-13
|4-4
|3-6
|1
|4
|15
|Milton
|35
|5-12
|0-1
|0-4
|2
|2
|11
|Curry
|19
|0-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Ware
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|4
|Lewis
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|0
|Harris
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Reinhart
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|Martinez
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Virden
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-60
|5-7
|12-31
|9
|18
|47
Percentages: FG .300, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Doss 3-5, Greene 2-11, Milton 1-2, Harris 0-1, Plet 0-1, Reinhart 0-1, Ware 0-1, Lewis 0-3, Curry 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Curry, Greene).
Turnovers: 18 (Doss 4, Milton 4, Greene 3, Ware 3, Curry, Harris, Lewis, Plet).
Steals: 6 (Greene 3, Ware 2, Milton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jeffries
|24
|3-9
|3-3
|1-6
|2
|2
|10
|Smith
|20
|4-7
|2-4
|3-9
|3
|0
|10
|Horton
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|2
|3
|Reed
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|2
|Matthews
|20
|4-7
|0-0
|3-4
|3
|1
|8
|Moore
|20
|2-4
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|0
|8
|McNair
|17
|2-4
|1-2
|2-7
|1
|0
|5
|Stevenson
|16
|3-7
|2-2
|2-4
|0
|0
|8
|Jones
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|6
|Hamilton
|13
|2-5
|4-5
|2-3
|0
|0
|8
|Russell
|10
|3-6
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|7
|Davis
|5
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Murphy
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Rumph
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Stansbury
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-62
|15-19
|14-44
|18
|9
|80
Percentages: FG .468, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Jones 2-4, Moore 2-4, Davis 1-1, Horton 1-2, Jeffries 1-6, Hamilton 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Matthews 0-2, Reed 0-2, Russell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Horton, McNair, Murphy, Russell, Smith).
Turnovers: 11 (Moore 3, Matthews 2, Smith 2, Horton, Jeffries, Russell, Stevenson).
Steals: 14 (Matthews 3, Hamilton 2, Jeffries 2, Russell 2, Davis, Jones, Moore, Smith, Stevenson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|19
|28
|—
|47
|Mississippi St.
|41
|39
|—
|80
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.