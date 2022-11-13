FGFTReb
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Greene316-150-01-52314
Plet210-41-23-6021
Doss394-134-43-61415
Milton355-120-10-42211
Curry190-50-01-2020
Ware192-40-01-2224
Lewis170-30-01-3130
Harris151-30-01-1002
Reinhart30-10-01-2100
Martinez10-00-00-0000
Virden10-00-00-0000
Totals20018-605-712-3191847

Percentages: FG .300, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Doss 3-5, Greene 2-11, Milton 1-2, Harris 0-1, Plet 0-1, Reinhart 0-1, Ware 0-1, Lewis 0-3, Curry 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Curry, Greene).

Turnovers: 18 (Doss 4, Milton 4, Greene 3, Ware 3, Curry, Harris, Lewis, Plet).

Steals: 6 (Greene 3, Ware 2, Milton).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jeffries243-93-31-62210
Smith204-72-43-93010
Horton191-30-00-0423
Reed121-30-00-3132
Matthews204-70-03-4318
Moore202-42-20-4108
McNair172-41-22-7105
Stevenson163-72-22-4008
Jones142-40-01-2006
Hamilton132-54-52-3008
Russell103-61-10-0107
Davis52-20-00-0115
Murphy50-10-00-1100
Rumph20-00-00-1000
Stansbury20-00-00-0000
Totals20029-6215-1914-4418980

Percentages: FG .468, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Jones 2-4, Moore 2-4, Davis 1-1, Horton 1-2, Jeffries 1-6, Hamilton 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Matthews 0-2, Reed 0-2, Russell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Horton, McNair, Murphy, Russell, Smith).

Turnovers: 11 (Moore 3, Matthews 2, Smith 2, Horton, Jeffries, Russell, Stevenson).

Steals: 14 (Matthews 3, Hamilton 2, Jeffries 2, Russell 2, Davis, Jones, Moore, Smith, Stevenson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ark.-Pine Bluff192847
Mississippi St.413980

