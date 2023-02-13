FGFTReb
ALABAMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson396-133-50-32315
Coleman172-60-10-4124
O'Neal345-84-84-82414
Madlock395-83-42-81213
McCoy302-90-00-0026
Posey173-63-53-6039
Madison133-40-01-3119
Parker80-10-00-0010
McCray20-00-00-0010
Totals20026-5513-2310-3271970

Percentages: FG .473, FT .565.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Madison 3-4, McCoy 2-7, Parker 0-1, Madlock 0-2, Anderson 0-3, Coleman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Madlock 2, Anderson, Posey).

Turnovers: 11 (Anderson 6, O'Neal 2, Coleman, Parker, Posey).

Steals: 7 (Anderson 2, Coleman, Madison, Madlock, McCoy, O'Neal).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MVSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stredic346-116-100-35418
Barber164-62-21-60210
Collins346-113-40-31217
Johnson90-00-00-0120
Mosley354-101-21-62312
Washington222-60-00-2214
Brown181-20-03-3232
Waller163-54-40-11010
Umoh60-00-00-0000
Minton50-10-00-1000
Ivory31-11-20-2013
Totals20027-5317-245-27141876

Percentages: FG .509, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Mosley 3-5, Collins 2-5, Barber 0-1, Waller 0-1, Washington 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Barber, Mosley).

Turnovers: 11 (Mosley 3, Brown 2, Stredic 2, Barber, Collins, Umoh, Washington).

Steals: 7 (Collins 3, Mosley 2, Barber, Stredic).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama St.274370
MVSU403676

A_1,024 (5,000).

