SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (1-2)
Pruitt 3-7 2-2 8, S.Wright 1-3 9-12 11, Kurtas 0-1 0-0 0, Minor 3-9 0-1 6, Taylor 6-14 2-2 16, L.Wright 1-6 2-2 4, J.Hodge 3-7 6-6 14, Thompson 3-4 6-6 12, Barnes 1-2 3-4 5, Polk 1-4 0-0 2, Staples 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-58 30-35 80.
MISSOURI (4-0)
Carter 2-5 2-2 7, Gholston 2-2 0-0 5, D.Hodge 11-19 4-4 30, Honor 3-4 0-0 7, Ko.Brown 5-6 1-2 12, Mosley 5-11 0-1 10, Gomillion 5-6 0-0 10, East 6-9 1-1 14, Ka.Brown 2-2 0-0 4, Shaw 0-2 2-2 2, Diarra 1-2 0-0 2, DeGray 1-1 0-0 2, Majak 0-0 0-0 0, Sternberg 0-2 0-0 0, Francois 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 43-72 10-13 105.
Halftime_Missouri 52-31. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 4-21 (J.Hodge 2-5, Taylor 2-7, Barnes 0-1, L.Wright 0-1, S.Wright 0-1, Minor 0-2, Polk 0-2, Pruitt 0-2), Missouri 9-22 (D.Hodge 4-9, East 1-1, Gholston 1-1, Ko.Brown 1-2, Honor 1-2, Carter 1-3, Diarra 0-1, Francois 0-1, Mosley 0-1, Shaw 0-1). Fouled Out_Gholston. Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 33 (Minor 8), Missouri 33 (D.Hodge 7). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 9 (Barnes 3), Missouri 22 (East 5). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 15, Missouri 28. A_8,241 (15,061).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.