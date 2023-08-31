|South Dakota
|0
|3
|0
|7
|—
|10
|Missouri
|14
|14
|0
|7
|—
|35
First Quarter
MIZZ_M.Miller 18 pass from Cook (Mevis kick), 7:47.
MIZZ_Peat 1 run (Mevis kick), 3:19.
Second Quarter
SDAK_FG Leyland 40, 7:06.
MIZZ_Schrader 2 run (Mevis kick), 1:48.
MIZZ_Cook 15 run (Mevis kick), :33.
Fourth Quarter
SDAK_Mansaray 6 pass from Bouman (Leyland kick), 12:14.
MIZZ_Burden 15 pass from Horn (Mevis kick), 1:42.
|SDAK
|MIZZ
|First downs
|14
|22
|Total Net Yards
|201
|446
|Rushes-yards
|36-45
|40-219
|Passing
|156
|227
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-45
|Kickoff Returns
|1-14
|3-56
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-27
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-25-0
|20-26-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|1-6
|Punts
|6-35.5
|2-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-56
|7-56
|Time of Possession
|45:58
|29:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_South Dakota, Theis 17-26, Mansaray 10-15, N.Thomas 2-7, (Team) 1-6, Bouman 6-(minus 9). Missouri, Schrader 18-136, Peat 14-52, Cook 3-17, Horn 3-9, Cooper 1-3, Burden 1-2.
PASSING_South Dakota, Bouman 15-25-0-156. Missouri, Cook 17-21-0-172, Horn 3-5-1-55.
RECEIVING_South Dakota, Martens 8-89, Bell 4-39, Galbreath 1-12, Theis 1-10, Mansaray 1-6. Missouri, Burden 7-96, Wease 3-17, Schrader 3-13, M.Miller 2-49, Peat 2-34, Stephens 2-13, Cooper 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Missouri, Mevis 47, Mevis 34.
