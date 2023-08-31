South Dakota030710
Missouri14140735

First Quarter

MIZZ_M.Miller 18 pass from Cook (Mevis kick), 7:47.

MIZZ_Peat 1 run (Mevis kick), 3:19.

Second Quarter

SDAK_FG Leyland 40, 7:06.

MIZZ_Schrader 2 run (Mevis kick), 1:48.

MIZZ_Cook 15 run (Mevis kick), :33.

Fourth Quarter

SDAK_Mansaray 6 pass from Bouman (Leyland kick), 12:14.

MIZZ_Burden 15 pass from Horn (Mevis kick), 1:42.

SDAKMIZZ
First downs1422
Total Net Yards201446
Rushes-yards36-4540-219
Passing156227
Punt Returns0-02-45
Kickoff Returns1-143-56
Interceptions Ret.1-270-0
Comp-Att-Int15-25-020-26-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-161-6
Punts6-35.52-40.0
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards6-567-56
Time of Possession45:5829:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_South Dakota, Theis 17-26, Mansaray 10-15, N.Thomas 2-7, (Team) 1-6, Bouman 6-(minus 9). Missouri, Schrader 18-136, Peat 14-52, Cook 3-17, Horn 3-9, Cooper 1-3, Burden 1-2.

PASSING_South Dakota, Bouman 15-25-0-156. Missouri, Cook 17-21-0-172, Horn 3-5-1-55.

RECEIVING_South Dakota, Martens 8-89, Bell 4-39, Galbreath 1-12, Theis 1-10, Mansaray 1-6. Missouri, Burden 7-96, Wease 3-17, Schrader 3-13, M.Miller 2-49, Peat 2-34, Stephens 2-13, Cooper 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Missouri, Mevis 47, Mevis 34.

