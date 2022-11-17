FGFTReb
MISSOURI (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Frank364-115-61-63115
Kelly60-10-00-1010
Gilbert220-20-00-1340
Hansen373-134-40-31211
Troup313-72-21-3219
Judd235-71-21-61411
Smith325-90-03-121112
Linthacum131-20-01-2112
Team00-00-00-2000
Totals20021-5212-147-36121560

Percentages: FG 4.38, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Frank 2-7, Smith 2-4, Hansen 1-8, Troup 1-3, Gilbert 0-1, Judd 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kelly 1, Gilbert 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Frank 4, Troup 4, Kelly 3, Gilbert 2, Hansen 2, Smith 2)

Steals: 8 (Frank 2, Smith 2, Gilbert 1, Hansen 1, Troup 1, Judd 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
UT MARTIN (1-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Currie-Jelks234-70-11-4058
Littleford220-32-20-2342
McCarn385-194-40-70215
Robins281-30-00-0123
Rubel282-40-01-3114
Brown273-50-00-8009
Pipkin281-62-20-1115
Storey63-40-00-1119
Boykin00-00-00-0000
Cannon00-00-00-0000
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20019-518-94-2971655

Percentages: FG 37.2, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Brown 3-4, Storey 3-4, McCarn 1-6, Robins 1-2, Pipkin 1-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Rubel 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Littleford 5, Rubel 4, McCarn 2, Pipkin 2, Currie-Jelks 1, Robins 1, Storey 1, Team 1)

Steals: 6 (Littleford 2, McCarn 2, Pipkin 2)

Technical Fouls: None

UT Martin151192055
Missouri1312142160

A_2,107

Officials_Troy Winders, Greg Small, Felicia Grinter

