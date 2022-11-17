|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI (5-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Frank
|36
|4-11
|5-6
|1-6
|3
|1
|15
|Kelly
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Gilbert
|22
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|4
|0
|Hansen
|37
|3-13
|4-4
|0-3
|1
|2
|11
|Troup
|31
|3-7
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|9
|Judd
|23
|5-7
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|4
|11
|Smith
|32
|5-9
|0-0
|3-12
|1
|1
|12
|Linthacum
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-52
|12-14
|7-36
|12
|15
|60
Percentages: FG 4.38, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Frank 2-7, Smith 2-4, Hansen 1-8, Troup 1-3, Gilbert 0-1, Judd 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kelly 1, Gilbert 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Frank 4, Troup 4, Kelly 3, Gilbert 2, Hansen 2, Smith 2)
Steals: 8 (Frank 2, Smith 2, Gilbert 1, Hansen 1, Troup 1, Judd 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UT MARTIN (1-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Currie-Jelks
|23
|4-7
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|5
|8
|Littleford
|22
|0-3
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|4
|2
|McCarn
|38
|5-19
|4-4
|0-7
|0
|2
|15
|Robins
|28
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Rubel
|28
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|4
|Brown
|27
|3-5
|0-0
|0-8
|0
|0
|9
|Pipkin
|28
|1-6
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Storey
|6
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|9
|Boykin
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Cannon
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-51
|8-9
|4-29
|7
|16
|55
Percentages: FG 37.2, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Brown 3-4, Storey 3-4, McCarn 1-6, Robins 1-2, Pipkin 1-3)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Rubel 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Littleford 5, Rubel 4, McCarn 2, Pipkin 2, Currie-Jelks 1, Robins 1, Storey 1, Team 1)
Steals: 6 (Littleford 2, McCarn 2, Pipkin 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|UT Martin
|15
|11
|9
|20
|—
|55
|Missouri
|13
|12
|14
|21
|—
|60
A_2,107
Officials_Troy Winders, Greg Small, Felicia Grinter
