UT MARTIN (1-2)
Currie-Jelks 4-7 0-1 8, Littleford 0-3 2-2 2, McCarn 5-19 4-4 15, Robins 1-3 0-0 3, Rubel 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 3-5 0-0 9, Pipkin 1-6 2-2 5, Storey 3-4 0-0 9, Boykin 0-0 0-0 0, Cannon 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-51 8-9 55
MISSOURI (5-0)
Frank 4-11 5-6 15, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0, Gilbert 0-2 0-0 0, Hansen 3-13 4-4 11, Troup 3-7 2-2 9, Judd 5-7 1-2 11, Smith 5-9 0-0 12, Linthacum 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 21-52 12-14 60
|UT Martin
|15
|11
|9
|20
|—
|55
|Missouri
|13
|12
|14
|21
|—
|60
3-Point Goals_UT Martin 9-19 (McCarn 1-6, Robins 1-2, Brown 3-4, Pipkin 1-3, Storey 3-4), Missouri 6-25 (Frank 2-7, Gilbert 0-1, Hansen 1-8, Troup 1-3, Judd 0-2, Smith 2-4). Assists_UT Martin 7 (Littleford 3), Missouri 12 (Frank 3, Gilbert 3). Fouled Out_UT Martin Currie-Jelks. Rebounds_UT Martin 29 (Brown 8), Missouri 36 (Smith 12). Total Fouls_UT Martin 16, Missouri 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,107.
