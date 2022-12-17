MISSOURI (10-1)
DeGray 1-3 3-4 5, Gomillion 0-1 0-0 0, Hodge 5-7 2-3 15, Honor 6-9 0-0 17, Ko.Brown 3-6 1-2 9, Gholston 6-10 2-2 16, Carter 2-4 1-2 6, East 0-2 0-0 0, Mosley 0-4 0-0 0, Shaw 0-0 0-0 0, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 9-13 68.
UCF (8-3)
Durr 0-1 1-2 1, Ta.Hendricks 4-10 1-2 11, Horton 6-14 1-2 19, Johnson 4-9 2-2 12, Kelly 6-12 1-1 16, Suggs 2-3 3-6 7, Young 0-3 0-0 0, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Thioune 0-0 0-0 0, Sylla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 9-15 66.
Halftime_UCF 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 13-25 (Honor 5-8, Hodge 3-5, Ko.Brown 2-3, Gholston 2-3, Carter 1-1, Gomillion 0-1, East 0-2, Mosley 0-2), UCF 13-28 (Horton 6-13, Kelly 3-6, Ta.Hendricks 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Young 0-2). Fouled Out_Kelly. Rebounds_Missouri 22 (DeGray, Ko.Brown 5), UCF 25 (Durr, Horton, Suggs 4). Assists_Missouri 15 (Mosley 4), UCF 17 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Missouri 18, UCF 12.
