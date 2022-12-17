FGFTReb
MISSOURIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
DeGray291-33-43-5125
Gomillion100-10-00-1010
Hodge305-72-30-43115
Honor346-90-00-23417
Ko.Brown273-61-20-5219
Gholston236-102-21-20216
Carter202-41-20-3146
East130-20-00-0000
Mosley90-40-00-0420
Shaw30-00-00-0010
Diarra20-00-00-0100
Totals20023-469-134-22151868

Percentages: FG .500, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Honor 5-8, Hodge 3-5, Gholston 2-3, Ko.Brown 2-3, Carter 1-1, Gomillion 0-1, East 0-2, Mosley 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (DeGray 2, Carter).

Turnovers: 15 (Carter 4, Ko.Brown 4, Gholston 2, Honor 2, Mosley 2, DeGray).

Steals: 8 (Hodge 3, Gholston 2, DeGray, Honor, Mosley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UCFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Durr200-11-23-4111
Ta.Hendricks364-101-22-31211
Horton336-141-22-41219
Johnson374-92-20-36112
Kelly346-121-10-35516
Suggs212-33-61-4117
Young110-30-00-1200
Freeman30-00-00-1000
Thioune30-00-01-2000
Sylla20-00-00-0000
Totals20022-529-159-25171266

Percentages: FG .423, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Horton 6-13, Kelly 3-6, Ta.Hendricks 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Young 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Horton, Kelly, Ta.Hendricks).

Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 2, Kelly 2, Ta.Hendricks 2, Young 2, Durr, Horton, Suggs, Thioune).

Steals: 10 (Johnson 6, Kelly 2, Durr, Horton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Missouri353368
UCF363066

.

