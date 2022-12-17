|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DeGray
|29
|1-3
|3-4
|3-5
|1
|2
|5
|Gomillion
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Hodge
|30
|5-7
|2-3
|0-4
|3
|1
|15
|Honor
|34
|6-9
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|4
|17
|Ko.Brown
|27
|3-6
|1-2
|0-5
|2
|1
|9
|Gholston
|23
|6-10
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|16
|Carter
|20
|2-4
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|4
|6
|East
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mosley
|9
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|2
|0
|Shaw
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Diarra
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-46
|9-13
|4-22
|15
|18
|68
Percentages: FG .500, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Honor 5-8, Hodge 3-5, Gholston 2-3, Ko.Brown 2-3, Carter 1-1, Gomillion 0-1, East 0-2, Mosley 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (DeGray 2, Carter).
Turnovers: 15 (Carter 4, Ko.Brown 4, Gholston 2, Honor 2, Mosley 2, DeGray).
Steals: 8 (Hodge 3, Gholston 2, DeGray, Honor, Mosley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCF
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Durr
|20
|0-1
|1-2
|3-4
|1
|1
|1
|Ta.Hendricks
|36
|4-10
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|11
|Horton
|33
|6-14
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|2
|19
|Johnson
|37
|4-9
|2-2
|0-3
|6
|1
|12
|Kelly
|34
|6-12
|1-1
|0-3
|5
|5
|16
|Suggs
|21
|2-3
|3-6
|1-4
|1
|1
|7
|Young
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Freeman
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Thioune
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Sylla
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-52
|9-15
|9-25
|17
|12
|66
Percentages: FG .423, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Horton 6-13, Kelly 3-6, Ta.Hendricks 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Young 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Horton, Kelly, Ta.Hendricks).
Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 2, Kelly 2, Ta.Hendricks 2, Young 2, Durr, Horton, Suggs, Thioune).
Steals: 10 (Johnson 6, Kelly 2, Durr, Horton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Missouri
|35
|33
|—
|68
|UCF
|36
|30
|—
|66
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.