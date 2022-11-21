MISSOURI (6-0)
Frank 8-13 0-0 20, Kelly 3-6 3-5 9, Gilbert 5-6 0-0 11, Hansen 3-9 0-0 7, Troup 4-7 0-0 9, Micah Linthacum 0-0 0-0 0, Dembele 1-1 0-0 2, Judd 0-4 0-0 0, Kroenke 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 2-6 1-2 5, Sarah Linthacum 2-3 2-2 6, Totals 28-56 6-9 69
WAKE FOREST (3-2)
Hinds 4-8 1-4 9, Summiel 4-9 0-0 12, Harrison 3-11 1-2 7, Spear 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Becker 0-6 2-2 2, Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 1-3 1-1 3, Deeble 0-2 0-0 0, Scruggs 2-5 1-2 7, Conley 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 17-59 6-11 47
|Missouri
|13
|24
|18
|14
|—
|69
|Wake Forest
|10
|7
|20
|10
|—
|47
3-Point Goals_Missouri 7-19 (Frank 4-8, Gilbert 1-2, Hansen 1-5, Troup 1-3, Judd 0-1), Wake Forest 7-31 (Hinds 0-1, Summiel 4-7, Harrison 0-4, Spear 0-1, Williams 1-3, Becker 0-5, Andrews 0-2, Deeble 0-2, Scruggs 2-3, Conley 0-3). Assists_Missouri 18 (Gilbert 5), Wake Forest 13 (Summiel 4). Fouled Out_Missouri Frank. Rebounds_Missouri 37 (Kelly 10), Wake Forest 34 (Hinds 9). Total Fouls_Missouri 20, Wake Forest 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_517.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.