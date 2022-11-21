FGFTReb
MISSOURI (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Frank258-130-00-02520
Kelly203-63-51-10239
Gilbert235-60-00-25311
Hansen273-90-00-5127
Troup244-70-00-0119
Micah Linthacum30-00-01-2000
Dembele161-10-00-3412
Judd210-40-00-3110
Kroenke40-10-00-0000
Smith232-61-24-7135
Sarah Linthacum142-32-20-1116
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20028-566-98-37182069

Percentages: FG 5.00, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Frank 4-8, Gilbert 1-2, Hansen 1-5, Troup 1-3, Judd 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Frank 1, Kelly 1, Gilbert 1, M.Linthacum 1, Kroenke 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Frank 2, Kelly 2, Gilbert 2, M.Linthacum 1, Dembele 1, Kroenke 1)

Steals: 3 (Gilbert 1, Dembele 1, S.Linthacum 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
WAKE FOREST (3-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hinds314-81-43-9039
Summiel294-90-02-64212
Harrison313-111-20-4117
Spear281-40-01-2222
Williams252-60-00-1115
Becker110-62-22-3112
Morales20-00-00-0100
Andrews91-31-10-0103
Deeble90-20-01-1100
Scruggs152-51-22-4037
Conley100-50-00-1100
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20017-596-1113-34131347

Percentages: FG 28.8, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Summiel 4-7, Scruggs 2-3, Williams 1-3, Hinds 0-1, Harrison 0-4, Spear 0-1, Becker 0-5, Andrews 0-2, Deeble 0-2, Conley 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Summiel 1, Becker 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Harrison 2, Spear 2, Becker 2, Team 2, Hinds 1, Summiel 1, Williams 1, Scruggs 1)

Steals: 3 (Scruggs 3)

Technical Fouls: None

Missouri1324181469
Wake Forest107201047

A_517

Officials_Rochelle Bennet, Ashlee Goode, Brian Garland

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you