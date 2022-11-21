|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI (6-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Frank
|25
|8-13
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|5
|20
|Kelly
|20
|3-6
|3-5
|1-10
|2
|3
|9
|Gilbert
|23
|5-6
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|3
|11
|Hansen
|27
|3-9
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|7
|Troup
|24
|4-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|9
|Micah Linthacum
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Dembele
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|1
|2
|Judd
|21
|0-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|0
|Kroenke
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|23
|2-6
|1-2
|4-7
|1
|3
|5
|Sarah Linthacum
|14
|2-3
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-56
|6-9
|8-37
|18
|20
|69
Percentages: FG 5.00, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Frank 4-8, Gilbert 1-2, Hansen 1-5, Troup 1-3, Judd 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Frank 1, Kelly 1, Gilbert 1, M.Linthacum 1, Kroenke 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Frank 2, Kelly 2, Gilbert 2, M.Linthacum 1, Dembele 1, Kroenke 1)
Steals: 3 (Gilbert 1, Dembele 1, S.Linthacum 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST (3-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hinds
|31
|4-8
|1-4
|3-9
|0
|3
|9
|Summiel
|29
|4-9
|0-0
|2-6
|4
|2
|12
|Harrison
|31
|3-11
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|7
|Spear
|28
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|2
|Williams
|25
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Becker
|11
|0-6
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|2
|Morales
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Andrews
|9
|1-3
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Deeble
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Scruggs
|15
|2-5
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|3
|7
|Conley
|10
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-59
|6-11
|13-34
|13
|13
|47
Percentages: FG 28.8, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Summiel 4-7, Scruggs 2-3, Williams 1-3, Hinds 0-1, Harrison 0-4, Spear 0-1, Becker 0-5, Andrews 0-2, Deeble 0-2, Conley 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Summiel 1, Becker 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Harrison 2, Spear 2, Becker 2, Team 2, Hinds 1, Summiel 1, Williams 1, Scruggs 1)
Steals: 3 (Scruggs 3)
Technical Fouls: None
|Missouri
|13
|24
|18
|14
|—
|69
|Wake Forest
|10
|7
|20
|10
|—
|47
A_517
Officials_Rochelle Bennet, Ashlee Goode, Brian Garland
